Make the green beans from McDaniel’s QN2 BBQ in Sandy Springs

The green beans are so popular their kitchen prepares 8 quarts almost every day and offer it in 1/2 cup servings as one of the more than a dozen side dishes on the menu. We’ve scaled down the restaurant’s big recipe.

In our photo, the green beans are shown with smoked chicken, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, pickles and a cornbread muffin.

Explore More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

McDaniel’s QN2′s Green Beans

2 (28-ounce) cans unseasoned Italian cut green beans, drained

1 small smoked ham hock

1 small sweet or yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons Morton’s kosher salt

In a Dutch oven, combine green beans, ham hock, onion and salt. Add cold water to cover the ingredients. Bring to a simmer over low heat and cook uncovered until the meat is falling off the bone, about 3 hours. Check periodically to make sure liquid still covers the ingredients. Remove ham hock from beans and pull off meat, discarding bone and gristle. Break meat into small pieces and return to the pot. When serving, drain the beans and meat from the cooking liquid. Cooking liquid can be discarded after serving the beans and meat.

Makes 7 cups.

Per 1/2-cup serving: 33 calories (percent of calories from fat, 27), 2 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated), 3 milligrams cholesterol, 381 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... McDaniel’s QN2 BBQ, 200 Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs; 404-252-3220, mcdanielsqn2.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.