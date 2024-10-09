Make Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House’s Mango French Toast

Listed as “Mango Season aka Mango French Toast” on the menu, this is indeed a decadent brunch dish. The restaurant makes the French toast using “coconut toast,” a sweet brioche-type bread with thin layers of coconut filling they purchase from Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe. The bakery has five locations in the metro Atlanta area.

They use Dole’s chef-ready frozen mango purees in the egg batter. We adapted by using mango nectar instead, available at the grocery store.

One of the garnishes is caramel rum sauce. Cyril recommends using store-bought caramel sauce, warmed with a tablespoon of Chairman’s Reserve spiced rum. This rum is made in St. Lucia and available at Total Wine & More and Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits.

Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House’s Mango French Toast

3 eggs

1/2 cup half-and-half

2 1/2 tablespoons mango puree or nectar

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon allspice

4 teaspoons unsalted butter, divided

4 slices coconut toast, sliced 1-inch thick and cut in half diagonally

Mango Compote (see recipe­), rum caramel sauce (see note), whipped cream, powdered sugar and edible flowers, for serving.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, mango puree or nectar, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg and allspice. Place bowl next to cooktop.

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon butter over medium heat. Working with two diagonal slices at a time, quickly dip bread into egg mixture, turning bread to be sure both sides are coated. Do not allow the bread to soak. Put slices into skillet and cook 30 seconds or until mixture is golden, then turn slices and cook second side, 30 seconds.

Transfer to a serving plate and top with Mango Compote and garnish with whipped cream, powdered sugar and edible flowers, if using. Serve immediately. Repeat with remaining slices of coconut toast, melting 1 teaspoon butter between each batch.

Serves 2.

Per serving (without compote and other garnishes): 594 calories (percent of calories from fat, 54), 12 grams protein, 56 grams carbohydrates, 32 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 35 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 300 milligrams cholesterol, 397 milligrams sodium.

Mango Compote

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen mango chunks, thawed, fruit cut into 1/2-inch dice

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon Chairman’s Reserve spiced rum

In medium saucepan over medium-low heat, combine mango, sugar and water. Heat until mixture begins to simmer, about 4 minutes. Add lime juice, vanilla and cinnamon. Increase heat to high, bring mixture to a boil, then remove from heat. Stir in rum. Keep warm until ready to use.

Makes 1 3/4 cup.

Per 1/4 cup: 98 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 24 grams carbohydrates, 23 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

From the menu of ... Belle & Lily’s Caribbean Brunch House, 3350 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta; 470-294-2900, belleandlilys.com.

