Make Aria’s Chickpea Fritters

At first glance this fritter recipe may remind readers of falafel. However, Klaskala points out that “the flavor is different, mainly due to the addition of tarragon which we find is a very craveable flavor, especially when combined with cilantro and parsley.”

The fritters are served on a bed of whipped feta and garnished with harissa, quick-pickled cucumbers and a sprig of cilantro. The whipped feta is made by beating together 1 part cream cheese with 3 parts feta and then seasoning to taste with salt, pepper and fresh thyme. To make Aria’s quick-pickled cucumbers, stir together 2 parts white vinegar and 1 part granulated sugar until sugar is dissolved. Add a pinch of kosher salt and crushed red pepper flakes. Add cucumber that has been thinly sliced lengthwise and allow to marinate for 20 minutes before using.

Aria’s Chickpea Fritters

2 cups dried chickpeas

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup ice cubes

2/3 cup cilantro leaves

2/3 cup tarragon leaves

2/3 cup Italian parsley leaves

1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more for finishing

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

Canola oil, for frying

For serving: whipped feta, pickled cucumber, harissa and cilantro sprig (see note)

Put chickpeas on a kitchen towel and sort through, discarding any stones or other debris. Put chickpeas in a colander and rinse. Move chickpeas to a medium bowl and cover with cold water. Allow to sit overnight. Taste the chickpeas. They are ready when the soaked chickpeas have the texture of raw peanuts.

Drain chickpeas in a colander, discarding soaking liquid, then transfer them to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Pulse chickpeas until they reach the consistency of coarse sand, about 30 pulses. Transfer ground chickpeas to a large bowl.

In the jar of a blender, combine lemon juice, ice cubes, cilantro, tarragon and parsley. Blend on high speed until smooth. Stir puree into ground chickpeas. Add salt, cumin, coriander, pepper and cayenne and mix well.

In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches canola oil to 350 degrees. Lay paper towels on a baking sheet and place next to cooktop.

Scoop dough into 2-tablespoon rounds. Carefully place six rounds at a time into hot oil and fry until crisp and golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to move cooked fritters onto prepared baking sheet. While still hot, sprinkle fritters lightly with kosher salt. Continue until all fritters are cooked.

Prepare serving plates with whipped feta and top each with three fritters. Top fritters with a dollop of harissa and add more harissa to the plate. Garnish with pickled cucumber and cilantro sprig and serve immediately.

Makes 32 fritters.

Per fritter (without garnishes): 68 calories (percent of calories from fat, 52), 2 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 4 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 109 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Aria, 490 East Paces Ferry, Atlanta; 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com.

From the menu of ... Aria, 490 East Paces Ferry, Atlanta; 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com.

