Made in Georgia: Barnesville man’s family cookouts led to a growing jerky business

He had to scale up production quickly and standardize his jerky recipe. “My uncle loved the outdoors and cooking, and he got us started,” Cole said. “He taught us how to put a marinade together and we would add a pinch of this and a little bit of that. We’d use whatever hot sauces I had in the house ... just adding stuff until it tasted right. When I realized I’d have to make a consistent product, a lot of the whimsical add-ins had to go.”

To make jerky on the scale that the company would need, Cole started using a friend’s Southern Pride smoker, which could roast up to 300 pounds at a time. “We went from cooking on a concrete and firebrick pit smoker to a rotisserie smoker, using local hickory,” he said.

It turned out that a mix-up in a beef order made the biggest difference in the jerky that Cole made.

“I ordered top round, but instead I got 20 pounds of eye of round, and I had to work with it,” he said. “I was not thrilled, especially because the difference in the cut of beef made a difference in the texture. The resulting jerky was tender, not chewy like you expect jerky to be.”

But when he gave some to his mother, who shared it with some of her work colleagues, “they went nuts for it,” Cole said, “and then we tested it with the Snap-on guys, and they all loved it.”

Cole started selling the jerky at festivals held in Hiawassee at the Georgia Mountain Fair, and he built a smokehouse. After a year of construction and four months of testing and validation, his company got its U.S. Department of Agriculture certification, allowing its products to be sold.

GA Jerk is a team of four: Cole, Sara Moyer, Dane Rowlett and Reggie Holden. They process 50 pounds of beef at a time in the kitchen. “We receive 150 to 200 pounds of meat on Wednesday,” Cole said, “slice and marinate it on Friday, then cook in 50-pound batches Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on how much we’re making. We chop it into pieces, bag it up and then chill it. All that is done by hand. Then it starts again with the next order of beef.”

The jerky comes in original and spicy flavors, but Cole is working on teriyaki, gluten-free and sugar-free versions that he hopes will be approved by the USDA before the end of the year.

Cole’s beef jerky is sold in six states and he participated in the Georgia Grown exhibit at Atlanta’s January wholesale gift market, so he’s expecting orders to come in from 18 new wholesale accounts as far away as Oklahoma and Minnesota. And the GA Jerk booth still can be found at festivals almost every weekend.

GA Jerk. 339 Unionville Road, Barnesville. 478-993-5674, gajerk.com

