LISTEN: AJC’s Black culture editor brings Bomb Biscuit to WAOK’s Rashad Richey

Every Thursday at 9 a.m. on the Rashad Richey Morning Show on WAOK AM 1380, AJC food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras and AJC Black culture editor Mike Jordan talk dining in Atlanta, along with trending topics, restaurant reviews, cookbook releases and other news in a weekly dining segment called Hot Spots.

For Hot Spots’ episode this week, Jordan invited Erika Council, owner of Atlanta restaurant Bomb Biscuit Co., and self-proclaimed “biscuit Jedi.”

Specializing in breakfast, Bomb Biscuit serves Council’s fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits, which have endeared the restaurant to hungry local diners.

Along the way, Council has earned national praise and recognition from Atlanta’s inaugural Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, which named her a 2024 semifinalist for the Best Chef: Southeast award category. Her new cookbook, “Still We Rise: A Love Letter to the Southern Biscuit With Over 70 Sweet and Savory Recipes,” (Clarkson Potter, $26) was released in August.

During a lively conversation with Richey (who confessed his affinity for biscuits), Council described popular Bomb Biscuit menu items like the hot honey chicken biscuit, and shared secrets on how to make great biscuits. Council also talked about her recent success, confessing with laughter that she didn’t realize Bomb Biscuit was included in the Michelin Guide’s inaugural Atlanta dining recommendations until receiving a text from Jordan immediately after the ceremony on October 24, 2023, which she was unable to attend.

Previous episodes of Hot Spots have featured mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, chef and cookbook author Todd Richards, rapper Skinny DeVille of Atlantucky Brewing and the hip-hop group Nappy Roots, and others.

