Learn to make Southern Charm’s Collard Dip

The restaurant prepares this dip weekly in batches that use 6 pounds of cream cheese and 5 quarts of the collards they cook in house. It’s offered to diners in sharable 3/4 cup portions.

Martinez suggested our readers could make their dip at home with their own prepared collards or with canned seasoned collard greens. The collard greens prepared at Southern Charm included diced onion and all the prepared seasoned collard greens we found include some form of onion as well.

Southern Charm’s Collard Dip

6 ounces cream cheese

1 (15-ounce) can seasoned collard greens, drained

1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar jack cheese

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons drained canned diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon sour cream

Dash Texas Pete hot sauce

Pita chips, for serving

In a large saucepan over low heat, warm cream cheese until melted, stirring frequently. Add collards, cheddar jack cheese, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce and simmer until mixture is hot, stirring frequently. Serve warm with pita chips.

Makes 2 1/2 cups.

Per 1/4 cup: 153 calories (percent of calories from fat, 68), 8 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 12 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 34 milligrams cholesterol, 266 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Southern Charm, 224 W. Main St., Blue Ridge; 706-632-9090, eatsoutherncharm.com.

