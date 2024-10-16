Learn to make Silla Del Toro’s Ensalada Espanola

Indeed, this is a salad made with many Spanish ingredients including piquillo peppers, Spanish olives, Manchego cheese and Marcona almonds, which can all be found at your grocery store.

Silla Del Toro’s Ensalada Espanola

1/2 cup mixed salad greens

1/2 cup thinly sliced piquillo peppers

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons Sherry Vinaigrette (see recipe)

6 green Spanish olives, sliced

1 tablespoon shaved Manchego cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped Marcona almonds

In a medium bowl, combine salad greens, piquillo peppers and red onion. Add Sherry Vinaigrette and toss. Transfer salad to a serving plate and top with olives, Manchego cheese and almonds.

Serves 1.

Per serving: 306 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), 6 grams protein, 21 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 24 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 4 milligrams cholesterol, 560 milligrams sodium.

Sherry Vinaigrette

This vinaigrette is an inspired variation on honey-mustard dressings, marrying the flavors of shallots, sherry vinegar, honey and Dijon mustard. You can cut the quantity but the vinaigrette will keep in a covered container on your counter for up to 1 week, or in the refrigerator for up to 1 month. If refrigerated, return to room temperature and stir well before using.

1/4 cup finely diced shallots

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Morton kosher salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

In the jar of a blender, combine shallots, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth, about 30 seconds. With the blender still running, remove fill cap from lid and slowly drizzle in olive oil. Process until smooth, then transfer vinaigrette to a jar and cover. If made ahead of time, refrigerate vinaigrette until 30 minutes before ready to use, then let stand at room temperature until the dressing becomes pourable.

Makes 1 3/4 cups.

Per tablespoon: 85 calories (percent of calories from fat, 85), trace protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 66 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of ... Silla Del Toro, 2893 North Druid Hills Road, Atlanta; 678-310-2065, silladeltoro.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

