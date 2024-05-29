Chicken breasts stuffed with spinach and cheese is a popular online recipe. Food blogs are filled with photos of tender chicken oozing with unctuous warm cheese and grassy dollops of creamy spinach over mountains of pasta.

Busy weeknights are not conducive to carving pockets into chicken breasts or pounding out cutlets, assembling the filling, stuffing the breasts, stitching it all together with skewers and toothpicks, and making a sauce as well. It’s a lot of effort when you are simply trying to get dinner on the table.

By changing the cooking method from baked to sauteed and backing off some of the more indulgent ingredients, we’re able to enjoy the core flavors of chicken breasts stuffed with spinach and cheese in a lighter and more healthful quick and easy skillet supper. It’s stuffed chicken breast flavor without the fuss that’s also good and good for you.