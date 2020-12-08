Community Cooks: Lauren Holley’s Chili Maple Brunch Burger is a winner

As a big fan of mushrooms, especially shiitake mushrooms, Holley decided it was something she’d like to try.

“I thought, I can make a delicious burger with mushrooms,” she said. “Because of COVID, I didn’t have as many clients, so I just made it my job. I did multiple versions. I kept playing around with the flavors. I’m from Louisiana, so I like those spicy flavor profiles. And I really like Calabrian chilis to add to just about anything, because they’re just so flavorful, but they don’t punch you in the face.”