Get Thanksgiving wine recommendations from three Atlanta experts

Credit: Courtesy of Marvella Castaneda Credit: Courtesy of Marvella Castaneda

Her opening pour would be Mouzon-Leroux L’Atavique Grand Cru by Sebastian Mouzon, a ninth-generation biodynamic grower out of Verzy. “This extra dry champagne is the perfect starter — bright, tart and refreshing, with notes of green orchard fruit and freshly baked bread,” she said. “It’ll totally get your appetite rolling and mouth watering.”

Mujo sommelier Kiki Austin is a wine consultant and sake advisor who also starts a gathering with bubbles. Her pick is a Chalmers ‘Felicitas’ Fiano, a sparkling wine from Heathcote, Victoria in Australia. “It’s easy to savor the brioche notes with hints of almond. And the acidity is persistent,” she said.

Castanedas suggests trying Franciacorta, an iconic sparkling wine from northern Italy that is made in the Champagne method, usually with chardonnay and pinot noir. “It offers complexity without the price tag of Champagne,” she said. A personal favorite is Berlucchi.

For the Bird

Frappato is Castaneda’s go-to pairing with poultry.

“This variety, often compared to pinot noir, is fruit forward, light to medium bodied, and can be expressive with earthy and floral flavors, especially if it’s from Sicily,” she said. She really digs Caruso & Minini, a bargain at $15-25.

With budget in mind, Austin suggests Anne Pichon ‘Sauvage’ Grenache Noir Vieilles Vignes 2022 from the estate located in the Rhône Valley. Pichon’s focus is on producing wine with grapes that have been cultivated using organic and biodynamic practices. This old vine Grenache noir is picked by hand later in the season, ensuring the grapes are fully ripe, which adds depth and concentration. “You’ll enjoy a glass loaded with black cherry, blackberry, cocoa, cracked pepper and fresh herbs that will complement the braised and roasted vegetables on the table,” Austin said.

When asked about budget-friendly bottles, Alvarez recommends a Can Sumoi Sumoll/Garnatxa blend. Fruit forward notes of blackberries, peach, and violets give it a juicy, clean and expressive nose and palate. “It strikes a perfect balance between elegance and approachability while still showing love and respect for the land,” she said.

Credit: Courtesy of Kiki Austin Credit: Courtesy of Kiki Austin

An all-around crowd-pleaser

“There is always going to be that person that may be looking for the secret wine gem on the table,” said Castaneda. “Rioja is always an incredible example of affordability and excellent wines.” La Rioja Alta makes a range of wines, with the entry level wines, including Viña Alberdi, a Tempranillo that pairs well with poultry and cream sauces, giving you quality for a steal.

Austin’s crowd-pleaser is Statera Cellars ‘Imber’ Chardonnay. “It’s a no-brainer to me to champion people like Meredith Bell and Luke Wylde who ensure those associated with their projects are paid a fair and livable wage, sourcing fruit from ethically farmed vineyards,” she said. For the Imber, grapes are blended from five vineyards and aged in neutral oak barrels, adding texture and roundness. “With aromas that are explosive with notes of lemon zest, apricot, herbs, and hazelnuts, not only will this wine be good with the various items on your Thanksgiving spread, it will be the star of the night amongst your guests,” said Austin.

Beaujolais is Alvarez’s choice when it comes to pleasing a crowd. “Light-bodied, vibrant and versatile, it goes great with all kinds of dishes,” she said. A favorite is M & C Lapierre Morgon Beaujolais from Mathieu and Camille, the children of Marcel Lapierre, one of the “Beaujolais Four” who returned to the old ways of producing natural wine. His children continue his legacy with their focus on biodynamic practices. “The wine is bright, juicy and elegant, perfect to pair with turkey, baked hams, all kinds of sides and even dessert,” she said.

Explore The best red wines for Thanksgiving

Credit: Courtesy of Nicole Alvarez Credit: Courtesy of Nicole Alvarez

Dessert pairing

“I love a good Moscato d’Asti with pie, and the price is always friendly,” said Castaneda, whose go-to is Vietti Moscato d’Asti. “These wines have gentle sweetness with a touch of effervescence, often tasting like vanilla, peaches, and honeysuckle.” The bubbles are a palate cleanser.

“Just thinking about classic dessert has me thinking about one wine in particular: Alvear Pedro Ximenez Solera 1927 Sherry,” said Alvarez. The wine, made with dried Pedro Ximenez grapes, is aged through a solera system in which winemakers add younger wine to older wine in a series of barrels called criaderas. The result is a wine that is rich and decadent with notes of toffee, maple syrup, toasted nuts and sweet cream. “It reminds me of pecan pie filling that’s almost too runny or throwing a caramel drizzle in a coffee to have with pumpkin pie and fresh whipped cream,” she said.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.