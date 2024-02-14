Made from only potatoes, onions, eggs and a generous amount of olive oil, a Spanish tortilla is a simple frittata-like dish that can be quite challenging to perfect. (It is very different from a Mexican tortilla used for tacos, burritos and the like.) The potatoes and onions are slow-poached in oil, and then, once the eggs are added, the whole thing is flipped over in the pan to cook both sides into an even, puck-like shape with a lightly browned crust and custardy interior. I have made more messes than successful Spanish tortillas, at least when attempting them in the traditional manner.

This recipe is not traditional. To transform the tortilla into a weeknight meal, I’ve swapped out sliced raw potatoes and onions for shredded hash browns and frozen chopped onions. These cook relatively quickly in a still-generous amount of oil. Once the eggs are added, I let them cook almost the entire way on the stovetop, then finish under the broiler instead of attempting a flip.

For serving, I stir together a shortcut aioli made from mayonnaise, garlic (use one clove for mild flavor and two for a bolder bite) and a bit more oil. Add in a simple salad made from arugula or tender herbs and you’ll have a close-enough-to-perfect tortilla dinner.