Food & Dining

RECIPE: A hearty salad for scorching summer days

Coleslaw Chicken Salad. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Coleslaw Chicken Salad. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
25 minutes ago

No-cook recipes are necessary this time of year when the scorching days seem to never end. Salads are the easiest solution, but they aren’t always hearty enough for a full dinner. Instead of making a leafy green or tomato salad, take inspiration from the deli counter and combine two creamy classics — coleslaw and chicken salad — into a dish that’s filling but still easy, quick and refreshingly cold.

Shredded coleslaw mix from the produce section and a rotisserie chicken eliminates most of the prep time and all of the knife work. To quickly tenderize the cabbage in the coleslaw, use your hands to scrunch or massage a bit of salt into it and let it rest while you attack the chicken. Remove and discard the skin, then pull the meat from the bones, shredding it with your hands as you go. (Freeze the carcass to make stock when it isn’t 100 degrees outside.) You’ll probably have a bit of leftover chicken meat, which you can save in the fridge to toss onto tomorrow’s salad or into a bowl of pasta.

Because rotisserie chicken is often a bit dry, you’ll want to make a relatively wet dressing from buttermilk, mayonnaise and vinegar. The measured amounts below should work for most chickens, but if the salad seems dry after mixing, you can always add a bit more buttermilk until it turns creamy.

Serve this salad on hamburger buns with lettuce for extra crunch. If you’d like a lighter meal, you can skip the buns and serve the salad on lettuce leaves.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Coleslaw Chicken Salad

3 cups shredded coleslaw mix

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 rotisserie chicken

6 tablespoons low-fat buttermilk, plus more as needed

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

On the side: Hamburger buns and/or lettuce leaves, for serving

Place the coleslaw mix in a large bowl and add the salt. Use your hands to scrunch the salt into the coleslaw to combine. Let sit at room temperature for at least 10 minutes while you prepare the chicken.

Remove the skin from the chicken and pull the meat from the bones. Discard the skin and bones or save to make chicken stock. Use your hands or two forks to shred the meat into bite-size pieces. Measure out 4 cups of the chicken and add to the bowl with the coleslaw. Reserve the remaining chicken for another use.

Add the buttermilk, mayonnaise and vinegar to the large bowl. Stir well to combine. If the salad is dry, stir in additional buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it is creamy. Season to taste with the pepper and additional salt. Serve on buns with lettuce as a sandwich or in lettuce cups.

Serves 4.

Per serving (without buns or lettuce leaves): 382 calories (percent of calories from fat, 46), 47 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 20 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 177 milligrams cholesterol, 961 milligrams sodium.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

New details revealed about Microsoft’s $1.8B data center near Atlanta

Credit: Ryon Horne

Prosecutor hid deal in death-penalty case, court filing alleges

Credit: Renderings courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

Braves to offer new seating options at Truist Park
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

This is how a new law targets street racing in Georgia

Credit: Courtesy photo

This is how a new law targets street racing in Georgia

UPDATE
A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Reformation Brewery offers a small-batch lager that benefits a good cause
3m ago
Cookbook review: Pastry inspiration from Bologna to Brooklyn
38m ago
Hot diggity! Try these 7 spots to fill up on hot dogs and sausages in Atlanta
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Where to find a great hot dog in Atlanta for National Hot Dog Day
1h ago
Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna make appearances in All-Star game
Ted Cruz mentions Laken Riley during Republican National Convention speech