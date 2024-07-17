No-cook recipes are necessary this time of year when the scorching days seem to never end. Salads are the easiest solution, but they aren’t always hearty enough for a full dinner. Instead of making a leafy green or tomato salad, take inspiration from the deli counter and combine two creamy classics — coleslaw and chicken salad — into a dish that’s filling but still easy, quick and refreshingly cold.

Shredded coleslaw mix from the produce section and a rotisserie chicken eliminates most of the prep time and all of the knife work. To quickly tenderize the cabbage in the coleslaw, use your hands to scrunch or massage a bit of salt into it and let it rest while you attack the chicken. Remove and discard the skin, then pull the meat from the bones, shredding it with your hands as you go. (Freeze the carcass to make stock when it isn’t 100 degrees outside.) You’ll probably have a bit of leftover chicken meat, which you can save in the fridge to toss onto tomorrow’s salad or into a bowl of pasta.

Because rotisserie chicken is often a bit dry, you’ll want to make a relatively wet dressing from buttermilk, mayonnaise and vinegar. The measured amounts below should work for most chickens, but if the salad seems dry after mixing, you can always add a bit more buttermilk until it turns creamy.