Drinks books to savor this summer

“The Tequila Ambassador V.O.” by Tomas Estes (Wonk Press, $65). Estes was a legend in the tequila world, credited with helping transform its image from frat-party shooter to a fine spirit meant to be sipped slowly. Editor Mitch Wilson combed through manuscripts, journals, itineraries, handwritten notes and other ephemera to document Estes’ legacy. There are sections covering his work with tequila, stories from the road, interviews with other luminaries in the field and information on Mexican culture. Cocktail recipes are presented alongside gorgeous photos. This expansion of Estes’ 2012 book would make a great gift for the tequila aficionado in your life.

“The Bartender’s Pantry: A Beverage Handbook for the Universal Bar” by Jim Meehan and Bart Sasso with Emma Janzen (Penguin Random House, June 11, $35). You can figure out your bar needs with this handbook covering the nonspirit ingredients important in cocktail making, compiled by Meehan, author of “PDT Cocktail Book” and “Meehan’s Bartender’s Manual,” writer Emma Janzen and illustrator-designer Bart Sasso, a partner in Atlanta’s Ticonderoga Club. Intricate illustrations depict how to obtain, prepare and store 10 different families of ingredients. There are 100 recipes, including many from Ticonderoga’s Greg Best and Paul Calvert. Your bartender friends (both professionals and amateurs with a home bar) deserve a copy.

“The Book of Rosé” by Lindsey Tramuta and Martin Bruno (Rizzoli New York, $75). Inside this pretty book is the history and spirit of Chateau d’Esclans, a 660-acre estate in Provence, France, and the inspiration for the “rosé revolution.” Paris-based journalist Lindsey Tramuta describes how rosé became a key part of the summer lifestyle after founder Sacha Lichine acquired the centuries-old property and its vines. When you flip through the beautifully photographed pages of vineyards through the seasons (the summertime blue hydrangeas are breathtaking), the winemaking process and its people come to life. The most popular Chateau d’Esclans offerings — Whispering Angel, Les Clans, Rock Angel and Garrus — capture the essence of summer.

