Drinks books to savor this summer

A summer bundle of new drink books. (Courtesy of Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

A summer bundle of new drink books. (Courtesy of Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

From deep dives into tequila and rosé to a bartender handbook and movie-inspired cocktails, you can quench your thirst this summer with four new drinks books.

"Forbidden Cocktails" is both a fun history into the racy films of the Pre Code Era and a cocktail book to perfectly pair with material from Turner Classic Movies. (Courtesy of Running Press)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

“Forbidden Cocktails” by André Darlington (Running Press, $27). In conjunction with Turner Classic Movies, Darlington sets the scene with 50 pairings of cocktails and films from the early days before Hollywood adopted censorship guidelines. For example, you can stir up a diamond ring cocktail to enjoy while watching Mae West and Cary Grant’s chemistry in “She Done Him Wrong.” Movie posters and stills cover the pages and recipes for classic drinks, such as a French 75, are listed at the end.

"The Tequila Ambassador V.O." documents the legacy of the late Tomas Estes, a major promoter of tequila. (Courtesy of Wonk Press)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

“The Tequila Ambassador V.O.” by Tomas Estes (Wonk Press, $65). Estes was a legend in the tequila world, credited with helping transform its image from frat-party shooter to a fine spirit meant to be sipped slowly. Editor Mitch Wilson combed through manuscripts, journals, itineraries, handwritten notes and other ephemera to document Estes’ legacy. There are sections covering his work with tequila, stories from the road, interviews with other luminaries in the field and information on Mexican culture. Cocktail recipes are presented alongside gorgeous photos. This expansion of Estes’ 2012 book would make a great gift for the tequila aficionado in your life.

Jim Meehan and Emma Janzen team up with designer-illustrator Bart Sasso for a handbook on cocktail ingredients and techniques. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

“The Bartender’s Pantry: A Beverage Handbook for the Universal Bar” by Jim Meehan and Bart Sasso with Emma Janzen (Penguin Random House, June 11, $35). You can figure out your bar needs with this handbook covering the nonspirit ingredients important in cocktail making, compiled by Meehan, author of “PDT Cocktail Book” and “Meehan’s Bartender’s Manual,” writer Emma Janzen and illustrator-designer Bart Sasso, a partner in Atlanta’s Ticonderoga Club. Intricate illustrations depict how to obtain, prepare and store 10 different families of ingredients. There are 100 recipes, including many from Ticonderoga’s Greg Best and Paul Calvert. Your bartender friends (both professionals and amateurs with a home bar) deserve a copy.

"The Book of Rosé" is a beautifully photographed coffee-table volume. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger

“The Book of Rosé” by Lindsey Tramuta and Martin Bruno (Rizzoli New York, $75). Inside this pretty book is the history and spirit of Chateau d’Esclans, a 660-acre estate in Provence, France, and the inspiration for the “rosé revolution.” Paris-based journalist Lindsey Tramuta describes how rosé became a key part of the summer lifestyle after founder Sacha Lichine acquired the centuries-old property and its vines. When you flip through the beautifully photographed pages of vineyards through the seasons (the summertime blue hydrangeas are breathtaking), the winemaking process and its people come to life. The most popular Chateau d’Esclans offerings — Whispering Angel, Les Clans, Rock Angel and Garrus — capture the essence of summer.

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

