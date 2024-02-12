Culinary Dropout to open in Dunwoody this month

Culinary Dropout will open its second metro Atlanta location in Dunwoody on Feb. 21 serving “comfort food with a modern twist,” said Shang Skipper, director of operations.

The eatery, which comes from the same restaurant group that operates Flower Child and North Italia, will open at 1231 Ashford Crossing in the Ashford Lane development. The chain, which made its Georgia debut in Midtown in October, also has locations in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, with an Alabama location set to open soon.

The Ashford Lane location will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with menu highlights like pretzel bites and provolone fondue; 36-hour pork ribs; fried chicken drizzled with honey; banana bread French toast; and smoked salmon. The beverage program includes craft beer, wine and cocktails including the Southern Sidecar with vodka, fuji apple, spiced cranberry and dry cider, and the Evil Jungle Princess with rum, spiced orgeat, pineapple, guava, lime and pineapple rum float.