“Some people keep designer bags; I have multiple types of extra-virgin olive oil in my pantry,” declares Darlene Schrijver. “What can I say, I love good ingredients!”

The former market researcher-turned-TikTok star also counts a few top-notch vinegars, Maldon flaky sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper, Maille-brand mustard and local honey among her kitchen essentials. These items — along with fresh California produce, hand-crafted salad bowls, and test tubes and beakers for mixing and measuring — characterize the presentations that earned her millions of followers and laid the foundation for her debut cookbook, “The Salad Lab: Whisk, Toss, Enjoy!” (Simon Element, $32.50).

Schrijver became the family salad-maker as a kid, a knack she’s been polishing ever since. Her repertoire flourished while helping her daughter maintain a healthy diet as a youth and Junior Team USA Olympic weightlifting athlete. When her daughter called from college to ask her to write down the recipes, a friend suggested she film and post them on TikTok instead. As a nod to her family’s science interests, Schrijver donned a lab coat instead of an apron and incorporated chemistry tools into her demos. Her schtick caught eyeballs, and her creativity kept them captivated.