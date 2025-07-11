Death threats over Texas flooding cartoon force museum journalism event to be postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An event in support of local reporting was postponed after death threats against a journalist for his newspaper editorial cartoon about the catastrophic flooding in Texas, according to a union.

An online fury erupted this week over an editorial cartoon in The Buffalo News by Pulitzer Prize-winner Adam Zyglis showing a man in a MAGA cap being swept away by the Texas floodwaters. Nose deep in the water, the man is holding up a sign that reads "Help" and a speech bubble floating downstream says: "Gov't is the problem not the solution."

At least 120 people were killed in the Texas flooding and more than 170 were missing.