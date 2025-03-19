DISTILLED & FERMENTED
DISTILLED & FERMENTED

Brazil’s most popular spirit makes a sophisticated spring cocktail

Novo Fogo is an excellent brand of cachaça. Use it to make a caipirinha, the national drink of Brazil. (Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Krista Slater

Credit: Krista Slater

Novo Fogo is an excellent brand of cachaça. Use it to make a caipirinha, the national drink of Brazil. (Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC
35 minutes ago

We think it’s time to take another look at cachaça (pronounced kah-SHAH-sah), a spirit that had a moment about 10 years ago.

It’s one of the world’s most popular spirits and yet is not known widely in the U.S. In Brazil, however, cachaça is the national spirit and is used to make the nation’s most famous cocktail, the caipirinha (pronounced ky-pee-REE-nya).

Cachaça often gets compared with rum and used to be marketed as Brazilian rum. However, cachaça is made from fresh-pressed sugarcane juice, while rum most often is made with molasses, although rhum agricole from Martinique — also made with sugarcane juice — is the exception. Cachaça’s origins date to the 15th century Portuguese colonization of Brazil.

ExploreLime, sugar and rum: A true Brazilian caipirinha is a thing of beauty

The fresh juice of sugarcane, which is a grass, can give the distillate bright, vegetal, fruity characteristics, especially in its clear, unaged form. Like rum or other brown spirits, cachaça sometimes is aged in wood barrels.

One unique aspect of cachaça is the use of indigenous Brazilian wood varieties — such as umburana, ipê, cedar, balsam, jatobá, freijó and jequitibá — in the aging process. Where most of the dark spirits such as bourbon, scotch or aged tequilas derive their flavor profile from charred oak, the Brazilian wood adds different flavors, like hazelnut or banana bread. Aged cachaça usually is sipped like a fine scotch but can be substituted for other brown spirits in cocktails, including a Manhattan or an old-fashioned.

ExploreTry these food and drink recipes from Brazil

The clear, unaged version is used in making Brazil’s caipirinha, which translates to “little country boy” — with the American colloquial equivalent being “hillbilly.” It is similar to such Caribbean cocktails as a daiquiri or ‘ti punch but the technique in making it varies. Sugar and lime pieces are muddled together, not only to extract the citrus juice but also the pleasantly bitter oils from the fruit. The cachaça is added to this mixture and is shaken vigorously. This emulsified concoction is not strained but is poured directly into a short glass. Bartenders sometimes call this using “dirty ice.”

As the temperatures outside are hinting at spring warmth, this is a spirit and cocktail we like, to help break our hibernation. One of our favorite artisanal producers is Novo Fogo, whose environmentally minded, sustainable cachaças are worth searching out, not only for the company’s practices but for their delightful flavor.

ExploreMore metro Atlanta beer, wine and cocktail news

CAIPIRINHA

  • 2 ounces cachaça
  • ½ lime, cut into wedges
  • 1 tablespoon superfine sugar

Add the lime and sugar to one half of a cocktail shaker and muddle.

Add cachaça and ice and shake vigorously. (The ice can be measured by filling the rocks glass that the cocktail will end up in.)

Pour the entire contents of the shaker into the rocks glass — no straining necessary. Enjoy.

Serves 1.

Per serving: 189 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), trace protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, trace total fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

ExploreThe Ultimate Guide to Georgia Diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Jerry and Krista Slater
More Stories

Keep Reading

The coconut ube latte, both iced and hot, from Postern Coffee in Doraville, is easy to make at home using a simple recipe for the flavored syrup. (Henri Hollis / AJC)

Credit: Henri Hollis

RECIPE

Easily indulge at home with recipes from three metro Atlanta coffee shops

Spiller Park, Postern Coffee and Valor Coffee Roasters share recipes for coffee drinks that offer a moment of indulgence during a busy day.

Renowned Mexico City restaurant serves traditional street food and nostalgia of the homeland

Sour no longer, amaretto is on the rise in Atlanta

Amaretto's comeback is not just about nostalgia, but reinvention. See which Atlanta bars and restaurants are helping rediscover the liqueur.

The Latest

Southern Belle’s Fig Pinwheel Cookies. (Courtesy of Cameren E. Rogers)

Credit: CAMEREN E. ROGERS / cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com

RECIPE

Treat yourself like royalty with Southern Belle’s fig pinwheel cookies

RECIPE

Wholesome Italian apple cake can be breakfast as easily as dessert

RECIPE

Dashi-pickled radishes give Asian bite to favorite springtime root veggie

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.