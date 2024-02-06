On the hunt for remarkable dishes in metro Atlanta, I came across a wonder of both architecture and taste. The Ocean Pyramid is a design marvel; it’s also as tasty as a masterfully assembled sushi roll.

Formed into a layered pyramid of vibrant colors, the dish is plentiful enough for two to share in the gastronomic fun. Bite-sized chunks of tuna, salmon and yellowtail form the base of the structure, surrounded by a pool of citrusy ponzu sauce. Chunks of tender avocado add a balance of mild creaminess. The middle is formed by lightly sweet sushi rice.

Forming the peak of the pyramid are three layers of masago in vibrant shades of green, red and orange. The colorful strata of tiny fish eggs crunch and pop with salty sweetness. The green have the pungent, yet quickly fleeting heat of wasabi. You can mix and match forkfuls of flavor, from the dish’s summit to its sloping ridges.