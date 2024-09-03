Food & Dining

Try this flavorful Philippine comfort dish in Asian Square on Buford Highway

Dish of the Week: Eggplant coconut curry at Kamayan ATL
You can get eggplant coconut curry at Kamayan ATL in Doraville's Asian Square. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

You can get eggplant coconut curry at Kamayan ATL in Doraville's Asian Square. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Philippines is the world’s second largest producer of coconuts, and I’m a fan of the hairy fruit — in the form of Kamayan ATL’s ginataang talong, or eggplant coconut curry.

“Ginataang” refers to Philippine foods cooked in coconut milk, and in this comfort dish the star is eggplant, or “talong” in the Tagalog language. Served in a clay pot, it delivered the homey comfort that the rustic earthenware implied. Sticky steamed rice was provided to be covered in the strongly aromatic sauce that was swimming with colorful vegetables.

Eggplant was front and center, not boosting a main protein as usual. This was the kind of eggplant for people who think they don’t like eggplant — firm enough to hold its shape, yet softened, with thin skin. It was mildly smoky and suffused with the flavors of the sauce. Chiles, garlic and onion played with the rich coconut milk in a sweet, savory combination. Shredded purple cabbage added crunch, and the string beans were snappy.

Kamayan ATL. 5150 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-231-2122, kamayanatl.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

A fun presentation leads to complex flavors in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

New vegan cookbook showcases Mexican flavors rooted in plants
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Here are 3 Flavor of Georgia finalists worth trying
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Stock Up: 3 suggestions for your grocery list 1h ago
14 food and drink events to check out this September in metro Atlanta 2h ago
Cocktail stirs controversy at Atlanta bar pop-up
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?