Breaking: Hawks agree to trade down, draft Georgia’s Asa Newell at No. 23
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Thailand banning cannabis sales without a prescription 3 years after decriminalization

Thailand’s government is further restricting cannabis with a ban on sales of the plant to those without prescriptions
FILE -A worker tends to cannabis plants at a farm in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -A worker tends to cannabis plants at a farm in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is further tightening control of cannabis by banning sales of the plant to those without prescriptions.

Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalize cannabis in 2022, in a move that boosted Thailand's tourism and farming, and spawned thousands of shops. But the country has faced public backlash over allegations that under-regulation has made the drug available to children and caused addiction.

Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin signed an order Monday that bans shops from selling cannabis to customers without a prescription. It also seeks to reclassify cannabis buds as a controlled herb.

Phanurat Lukboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said Wednesday that his agency is ready to study and implement the change in regulations.

The order will take effect when it is published in the Royal Gazette, although it was unclear when that would happen.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party previously promised to criminalize the drug again, but faced strong resistance from its former partner in the coalition government, the Bhumjaithai Party, which supported the decriminalization. Bhumjaithai quit the coalition last week over a leaked phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Somsak told reporters Tuesday that he would like to relist cannabis as a narcotic in the future. The move came after officials last month revealed that cannabis smuggling cases involving tourists had soared in recent months.

Phanurat said that a study done by his agency last year found the number of people addicted to cannabis had spiked significantly after it was decriminalized.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsab said in a statement Tuesday that the government ordered the Health Ministry to tighten control on sales of cannabis because “many shops opened to sell cannabis both for recreational and medical purposes, allowing easy access for children and general people, which contradicts the government’s purpose to crack down on drugs.”

A group of cannabis advocates said Wednesday that the change in regulations was politically motivated. The group said they will rally at the Health Ministry next month to oppose the change and the attempt to make it a criminal offense again to consume or sell cannabis.

FILE--A customer sits outside a cannabis shop in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, July 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE- A staff prepares flower bud of cannabis for a customer at cannabis shop Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo released by Thailand's Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, June 23, 2025. (Thailand's Government Spokesman Office via AP)

Credit: AP

Thailand blocks tourists from entering Cambodia as their border tensions soar

Thai prime minister's leaked phone call with Cambodia's Hun Sen sparks outrage and political turmoil

Texas governor vetoes bill that would ban all THC products

The Latest

Jeremiah Fears celebrates with family after being selected seventh by the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Moms take centerstage at NBA draft as sons appreciate all the effort they've put in

9m ago

2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

11m ago

Cooper Flagg the new Maine man for the Mavericks as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

46m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson