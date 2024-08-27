Food & Dining

A fun presentation leads to complex flavors in Atlanta

Dish of the Week: Chicken parda biryani at Tabla
The parda biryani at Tabla benefits from the use of a complex blend of spices. (Courtesy of Eaton Social)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

The parda biryani at Tabla benefits from the use of a complex blend of spices. (Courtesy of Eaton Social)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
49 minutes ago

The soul of Indian cooking rests in the use of aromatic spices, with flavor achieved by combining complex blends. Tabla’s chicken parda biryani does just that, and also has an elaborate, theatrical presentation as the dish is uncovered.

Cooked inside a dome of naan, the chicken was marinated and roasted slowly in spices — including cardamom, ginger, turmeric, garam masala, saffron and rosewater. It was layered with parboiled basmati rice, then sealed and slow-cooked. The chicken was succulent, but the dish worked because of the fluffiness of the basmati, each grain separate, yet absorbing the harmony of spices. There was a blast of anise, a snap of cardamom, a wallop of chiles. The bready topping took on the flavors, too.

With each thrilling, multifaceted bite, I pictured the kitchen’s colorful spice box, which I imagine is filled with tins of dried berries, seeds, herbs and chiles used to build the depth of flavor. Order parda biryani with chicken, lamb or shrimp, or vegetarian-style.

Tabla. 77 12th St., Atlanta. 404-464-8571; and 3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 470-410-2021, tablaatlanta.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Brandon Amato

Nan Thai to replace Chai Yo in Buckhead and more Atlanta restaurant news
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken

Chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri makes its metro Atlanta debut
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Review: At Halidom Eatery in Atlanta, the space impresses more than the food
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rosana Lucia

10 tips on dining in Savannah
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Here are 3 Flavor of Georgia finalists worth trying 57m ago
Chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri makes its metro Atlanta debut
Usher partners with franchisees to open first Dave’s Hot Chicken in Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson58m ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday1h ago