I came to Breaker Breaker for an indulgent basket of fried seafood. For a healthy balance, I ordered the salad to start my meal.
Now, I go for the cabbage and crispy rice salad.
It’s as if the restaurant, located next to the Beltline Eastside Trail, put a burst of sunshine on your plate. It brings together raw veggies that pack a healthful and satisfying punch with other textures, flavors and vibrant colors.
Pale green and purple cabbage — cut into slim, sturdy ribbons — provide a great crunch. There also are herbs — mint, cilantro and basil — mingling with soft avocado hunks and shredded carrots. Oranges that have been supremed add a welcome citrus kick, along with a tangy vinaigrette. And there is nuttiness from toasted pumpkin seeds, plus more fun munching from crisp, puffy rice.
Being cabbage-based, the salad maintains a nice crunch, even if you let it sit while the flavors fuse. And you can take it up a notch by adding the savory pop of blackened shrimp.
Breaker Breaker. 921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-2969, breakerbreakeratl.com
Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC