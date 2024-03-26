Food & Dining

Check out more than the seafood at this Beltline restaurant

Dish of the Week: Cabbage and crispy rice salad at Breaker Breaker
This serving of cabbage and crispy rice salad at Breaker Breaker has had blackened shrimp added. Courtesy of Justin Dombrowski and Naomi B. Smith

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

This serving of cabbage and crispy rice salad at Breaker Breaker has had blackened shrimp added. Courtesy of Justin Dombrowski and Naomi B. Smith
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
18 minutes ago

I came to Breaker Breaker for an indulgent basket of fried seafood. For a healthy balance, I ordered the salad to start my meal.

Now, I go for the cabbage and crispy rice salad.

It’s as if the restaurant, located next to the Beltline Eastside Trail, put a burst of sunshine on your plate. It brings together raw veggies that pack a healthful and satisfying punch with other textures, flavors and vibrant colors.

Pale green and purple cabbage — cut into slim, sturdy ribbons — provide a great crunch. There also are herbs — mint, cilantro and basil — mingling with soft avocado hunks and shredded carrots. Oranges that have been supremed add a welcome citrus kick, along with a tangy vinaigrette. And there is nuttiness from toasted pumpkin seeds, plus more fun munching from crisp, puffy rice.

Being cabbage-based, the salad maintains a nice crunch, even if you let it sit while the flavors fuse. And you can take it up a notch by adding the savory pop of blackened shrimp.

Breaker Breaker. 921 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-254-2969, breakerbreakeratl.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

