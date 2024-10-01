Breaking: Boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta
Try a fun twist on a Southern tailgate classic at this Atlanta restaurant

Dish of the Week: A-Town deviled eggs at Marcus Bar & Grille
A-Town deviled eggs at Marcus Bar & Grille are seasoned with cayenne pepper and hot sauce and have a bit of crackly fried chicken skin added on top. (Courtesy of Marcus Bar & Grille)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

A-Town deviled eggs at Marcus Bar & Grille are seasoned with cayenne pepper and hot sauce and have a bit of crackly fried chicken skin added on top. (Courtesy of Marcus Bar & Grille)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Simple in their construction, deviled eggs evoke a host of memories, as they are ubiquitous at picnics, tailgates, church suppers and funerals in the South. But I truly feel devilish about the way I covet Marcus Samuelsson’s A-Town eggs.

Oval hard-boiled egg whites are hollowed out and filled with a mixture of seasoned, creamed yolks. Minced bread-and-butter pickles — a little sweet, a bit tart — meld with the buttery richness of the golden yolks, offset by the spiciness of cayenne pepper and hot sauce. After the mixture is piped into the concave space, it is adorned with a spice sprinkle and herby dill frond.

Samuelsson’s eggs also feature a key finger-food complement from gatherings — fried chicken. Added to the pillowy yolks is a piece of crispy fried chicken skin. Crackly and savory, it’s a new level of textural interest, elevating the dish beyond a snack or a taste memory of past get-togethers. He’s willing share the recipe, too.

Marcus Bar & Grille. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

