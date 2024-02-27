11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com.

Alpharetta Restaurant Week

More than 45 Alpharetta restaurants will offer $25-$50 multi-course dinners and $25-$35 lunch menus during Alpharetta Restaurant Week. Some participating restaurants include Ceviche, Colletta, Minnie Olivia, Ray’s at Killer Creek, Rina, Vas Kouzina and Citizen Soul.

March 3-9. Multiple locations. 770-698-9292, awesomealpharetta.com.

Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl

Head to Dahlonega in North Georgia for a weeklong celebration of chocolate. Local shops and restaurants will be handing out free samples of sweets, including fudge, cookies, candies, pies, ice cream and specialty drinks. Attendees can pick up a passport from the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Visitors Center and once at least nine of the establishments have been checked off, participants will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to see Shawn Mullins at the Historic Holly Theater.

March 4-10. Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Visitors Center at 13 S Park St., Dahlonega. 706-864-3711, dahlonega.org.

Chai Pani Decatur anniversary

Chai Pani in Decatur will celebrate 11 years of business with a lunch buffet for $11 from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and throwback specials for dinner from 5-9:30 p.m.

March 4. 406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur. 404-378-4030, chaipani.com.

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine wine pairing

Celebrate women winemakers during this wine pairing dinner at Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine. Attendees can learn more about the impact of women winemakers while enjoying a five-course menu that will pair wine varietals with Thai cuisine. Menu highlights include salmon croquettes, ocean clam curry and lemon grass scallop ceviche.

6-9 p.m. March 7. $175 per person. 5310 Windward Parkway West, Alpharetta. 678-762-1818, nahmfinethaicuisine.com.

Girl Scout cookie and wine pairing

The Epicurean Atlanta hotel in Midtown will host a Girl Scout cookie and wine pairing event with five wines and five cookies: Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Samoas and S’mores. Hotel wine counselor Kelly Cornett will lead the event.

6-7:30 p.m. March 7. $45 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com.

Georgia Beer Day

Georgia Beer Day is the perfect excuse to support your local independent breweries. Head to one of the 88 participating Georgia Craft Brewers Guild locations to sip on a beer and possibly take home a commemorative pint glass. Some participating breweries include Bold Monk Brewing, Cherry Street Brewing, Halfway Crooks Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

March 9. Multiple locations. georgiacraftbrewersguild.org.

Oscar viewing party

Walk the red carpet during Enzo Steakhouse & Bar’s Oscar viewing party. A photographer will snap photos as guests make their grand entrances, and before the show begins, attendees can sip on champagne until 7 p.m. General admission tickets include a glass of prosecco, two drinks and food.

5-11 p.m. March 10. $75-$100 per person. 300 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com.

Mother Shucker Oyster Festival

Arnette’s Chop Shop will hold its fourth annual oyster festival in the restaurant’s courtyard with unlimited oysters served raw, roasted and stewed with sides. There will also be a live band and a selection of cocktails, beer and wine.

2-5 p.m. March 10. $85 per person. 2700 Apple Valley Road, Brookhaven. 404-969-0701, arnetteschopshop.com.

La Cocina de la Mano

Hector Santiago from El Super Pan will join chefs Eddie Hernandez from Taqueria del Sol, Carlo Tomasko from Bacchanalia, Arturo Justo from Kimball House and Andy Gonzales from The Companion for a pop-up fundraiser at Taqueria del Sol. The event will benefit the Latino Community Fund. Tickets include dishes from every chef.

5-9 p.m. March 10. $50 per person. 2165 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-321-1118, eventbrite.com/e/la-cocina-de-la-mano-taqueria-del-sol-cheshire-bridge-tickets-824023786327.

Crawfish Boil

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktail will serve a family-style crawfish boil, complete with a live demo from executive chef Mark Alba and a specialty punch or cocktail. Diners can expect Louisiana crawfish, corn on the cob, red potatoes, andouille sausage, cheddar cornbread, deviled eggs, chicken and sausage jambalaya, collard greens and beignets.

5-10 p.m. March 14. $55 per person. 1340 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3717, hartleykitchenatl.com.

Wild Practice dinner with Nourish Botanica

Nourish Botanica will hold a fundraising dinner to celebrate its two-year anniversary. The four-course meal will include Caribbean and Asian influences with food from Meraki Soul and Leftie Lee’s. Funds will go toward buying seeds, plants and soil for the community garden and compensating the Nourish Advisory Committee and farm staff.

6-9 p.m. March 14. $95-$115 per person. 1651 Pryor Road, Atlanta. 404-228-1480, nourishbotanica.cafe.

Wine pairing dinner for Women’s History Month

Join Bill Brillinger, sommelier and beverage director at The Betty, for a wine pairing dinner that will spotlight women in the wine industry. Brillinger has teamed up with Napa Valley’s Tres Sabores Winery to highlight owner and winemaker Julie Johnson. The four-course menu will include items from Johnson’s ranch and wine pairings with Tres Sabores wine.

6-10 p.m. March 14. $100 per person. 374 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thebettyatl.com.

St. Patrick’s Day at Atkins Park

Head to Smyrna Market Village for Atkins Park’s 21st annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival. There will be Guinness and Irish drink specials, plus Irish food like shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash. The festival will offer games, a kids zone with inflatables and raffles and live music throughout the weekend.

Noon-2 a.m. March 16; noon-11 a.m. March 17. $12-$20 per person. 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna. 770-435-1887, atkinspark.com.

Gwinnett Burger Week

During Gwinnett Burger Week, participating restaurants create a custom burger that will be available for $10 throughout the week. Diners can vote for their favorite burger, and the winning restaurant will be crowned Best Burger of Gwinnett Burger Week.

March 18-24. $10 per burger. Multiple locations. 770-623-3600, exploregwinnett.org.

Street food and tequila tasting

Guac Taco Studio and Bar in Stone Mountain will offer a street food and tequila tasting. Menu highlights include jerk seared shrimp skewers, jicama slaw and fried plantains paired with a blackberry and mint mojito; a chicken al pastor taco with chipotle crema, cilantro and charred pineapple paired with Don Julio Reposado; and a duck birria taco with consommé, cilantro and lime paired with Don Julio Anejo.

7-9 p.m. March 20. $50 per person. 5370 U.S. 78, Stone Mountain. 770-674-0624, guactacostudio.com.

Sushi making class

Brush Sushi chef Jason Liang will lead attendees in a sushi-making workshop. He will demonstrate how to make sushi rice, nigiri sushi, snow crab California rolls, spicy tuna temaki and negi toro ikura temaki. There is also an optional sake pairing.

5 p.m. March 24. $125 per person. 3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com.

Eatavision movie and dinner

Try food inspired by the Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki film “Howl’s Moving Castle” at Eatavision’s latest event at the Plaza Theatre. Featured menu items include chocolate eclair, black tea, bread with Swiss cheese, turnip head, rice porridge and green jelly.

6 p.m. March 30. $59 per menu. 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. eatavision.com.

Passport to the World Festival

This international food festival will feature cuisines from around the world. There will be food trucks, live shows and games to enjoy.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30. $5 per person. 590 North Ave. NW, Atlanta. instagram.com/passporttotheworldatl.

