Missing Red Lobster’s cheddar biscuits? Here’s how to make your own

If the news has you suddenly salivating after the eateries’ famed cheddar bay biscuits, you’re not alone. We’ve compiled a few copycat recipes for you to try at home until your favorite cheesy treat is available once more.

Chef Matt Weinstein, formerly of now-shuttered Atlanta restaurant One Midtown Kitchen, shared his recipe for buttermilk-cheddar biscuits (along with a recipe for caramelized onion and herb gravy).

The chefs at now-shuttered Atlanta restaurant Southern Art added more baking powder to their biscuits to make them even lighter and more salt because they found self-rising flour doesn’t contain quite enough. Get the recipe here.

Add a little protein to your biscuits with this recipe for bacon cheddar biscuits from Restaurant 1833 in California.

It’s creeping up on tomato season, so try this recipe for bacon-cheddar biscuits with fresh tomato:

6 servings

Hands on: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Note: We used Bisquick brand biscuit mix for testing purposes. Check your brand to see what the proportion of biscuit mix to water or milk is for 12 biscuits and use those measurements (this recipe makes 6 large biscuits). Then add the indicated amount of bacon, cheese and garlic to the biscuits before rolling them out. Bake using the time and temperature on the package you choose.

2 1/4 cups dry biscuit mix, such as Bisquick (see note)

2/3 cup skim milk

8 slices already-cooked bacon

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon bottled minced garlic

1 large tomato (for 6 thick slices, about 3/4 pound)

Butter for serving, optional

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. (See note.)

In a large bowl, combine the biscuit mix and milk.

Coarsely chop the bacon and place it on a microwave-safe plate, lined with paper towels and covered with one paper towel. Microwave on high for 30 to 40 seconds to begin to crisp the bacon pieces. Pat the bacon with the towels to remove as much of the grease as possible. Add the bacon, cheese and garlic to the bowl and mix it into the dough.

Lightly flour a clean, dry surface and turn the dough onto the surface. Sprinkle the top of the dough lightly with flour and roll it out (using a rolling pin) to a 1/2-inch thickness. Using a 3-inch biscuit cutter or large glass with about a 3-inch diameter, cut the dough into biscuits. Place the biscuits on a baking pan. Repeat with the remaining dough until you have 6 biscuits.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly browned. While biscuits are baking, wash, core and slice the tomato into 6 thick slices. Set aside. Remove the biscuits from the oven and let them rest for 2 to 3 minutes. Slice and butter the biscuits, if desired. Place one tomato slice in each biscuit and serve immediately.

Per serving: 321 calories (percent of calories from fat, 43), 13 grams protein, 33 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 15 grams fat (5 grams saturated), 30 milligrams cholesterol, 833 milligrams sodium.

And if you want to get as close to the real thing as possible, try this copycat recipe from Spend With Pennies.

We want to hear your thoughts on the beloved restaurant’s future, see your cheddar biscuit recipes and hear about your special Red Lobster memories. Comment on our posts on Facebook or Instagram, or email yzusel@ajc.com.

