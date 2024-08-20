3 delicious suggestions for celebrating Labor Day

$6 per 8-ounce bag, $11 per 24-ounce bag. Available at mamahensproducts.com.

Hot sauce, mustard

Brian Elliott of Athens-based Haunt Sauce is having fun with his horror-themed company. During the pandemic, he leaned into his love of combining flavors by starting a line of hot sauces that were fiery but well-balanced. Now, he’s making hot sauces in seven flavors, including his first (and the one we loved), Dragon Heart, which has smoky chipotle and honey. Elliott also has created a spicy bourbon whiskey chili crisp mustard that our guests enjoyed with grilled sausages and we also have stirred into a vinaigrette for summer tomato salads.

$8 per 4-ounce jar of mustard, $10-$14 per 5-ounce bottle of hot sauce. Follow Haunt Sauce on Instagram @helliotts_haunt_sauce to find their pop-ups or order at helliottshauntsauce.com.

Alcohol-free canned cocktails

Calling on her background as a doctor, triathlete and mixologist, Kenyan-born Nyina Muigai of Atlanta founded NoliQ with a line of alcohol-free canned cocktails in three bold flavors. There’s smoky Margnoliqa, with the kick of jalapeno; Amaretto Sawa, which tastes of almonds, cherries and lemon; and Gingerberry Burst, which combines blueberries, ginger and mint. These are beverages you won’t mind serving right from the 8.4-ounce cans, which have pretty designs that reflect Muigai’s Kenya roots.

$35 per six-can starter pack, $60 per 12-can pack of single flavors. Available with free shipping at drinknoliq.com.

