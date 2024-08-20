3 delicious suggestions for celebrating Labor Day

As you prepare for the holiday, here are suggestions for snacks, condiments and something to drink.
Flavored pretzels
You could create a Labor Day snack buffet with the more than 50 flavors of seasoned pretzels available from Mama Hen’s Southern Pantry in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Our guests happily crunched their way through sweet and savory options, including dill pickle, Mexican street corn, surprisingly beefy Grillin’ & Chillin’, strawberry and cream, Franken Berry and the company’s bestselling flavor, honey mustard. When you order pretzels from Mama Hen’s, a batch is made just for you. And if you like the pretzels, you might want to check out the company’s more than two dozen seasoning mixes.
$6 per 8-ounce bag, $11 per 24-ounce bag. Available at mamahensproducts.com.
Credit: Heather Patterson
Credit: Heather Patterson
Hot sauce, mustard
Brian Elliott of Athens-based Haunt Sauce is having fun with his horror-themed company. During the pandemic, he leaned into his love of combining flavors by starting a line of hot sauces that were fiery but well-balanced. Now, he’s making hot sauces in seven flavors, including his first (and the one we loved), Dragon Heart, which has smoky chipotle and honey. Elliott also has created a spicy bourbon whiskey chili crisp mustard that our guests enjoyed with grilled sausages and we also have stirred into a vinaigrette for summer tomato salads.
$8 per 4-ounce jar of mustard, $10-$14 per 5-ounce bottle of hot sauce. Follow Haunt Sauce on Instagram @helliotts_haunt_sauce to find their pop-ups or order at helliottshauntsauce.com.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Alcohol-free canned cocktails
Calling on her background as a doctor, triathlete and mixologist, Kenyan-born Nyina Muigai of Atlanta founded NoliQ with a line of alcohol-free canned cocktails in three bold flavors. There’s smoky Margnoliqa, with the kick of jalapeno; Amaretto Sawa, which tastes of almonds, cherries and lemon; and Gingerberry Burst, which combines blueberries, ginger and mint. These are beverages you won’t mind serving right from the 8.4-ounce cans, which have pretty designs that reflect Muigai’s Kenya roots.
$35 per six-can starter pack, $60 per 12-can pack of single flavors. Available with free shipping at drinknoliq.com.
