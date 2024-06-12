Watts to stay in Gwinnett after interviewing for APS superintendent job

Gwinnett County Superintendent Calvin Watts sent a letter to parents Wednesday assuring them that he is not planning to leave the school district after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported he is one of three finalists in the Atlanta superintendent search.

A spokesman for Watts confirmed to the AJC that he met with the school board and a community panel Tuesday after being recruited by Atlanta’s superintendent search firm. Watts said the same thing in his letter to parents, but added that he plans to stay put for now.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided that my home is with Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), and I will continue to serve as your superintendent,” the letter reads. “We are making tremendous progress in our strategic plan to provide each and every student with the education they need and deserve. Therefore, I want us to continue our work together as Team GCPS.”