With classes beginning in some metro Atlanta school districts in just two weeks, the race is on for parents to buy school supplies.
Many parents are worried about being able to afford school supplies, according to some research. Experts say rising tariffs are having an impact on the cost of some school supplies. CNBC reported this week that backpacks, laptops and pencils are more expensive than last year. A recent survey by Deloitte, the global consulting firm, found that parents plan to be more conservative in their spending this year. They plan to spend an average of $570 per child.
Some stores, such as Target, plan to maintain their 2024 prices for key back-to-school items, including a list of 20 must-have supplies. Michael’s is offering teachers a 15% discount.
Each year, school districts and community organizations across metro Atlanta organize free back-to-school giveaways and collective drives to ease the financial burden on parents.
Here are some events:
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is having its annual Back To School bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd. SW. This is a ticketed event. Book bags filled with school supplies will be available while supplies last.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Live Healthy Gwinnett for its fifth annual Back-to-School Bash on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. The event will include free health screenings and free supplies while they last.
The city of Stockbridge is having a back-to-school giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stockbridge Amphitheater’s parking lot located at 4650 North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge.
Henry County’s fire rescue department has scheduled a “Goodbye Summer Beach Bash” on July 26 at the Jason T. Harper Event Center, 95 Lake Dow Road, McDonough. School supplies will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, while supplies last.
Clayton County Public Schools is holding its annual Back-to-School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon on July 26. This event is designed to support all Clayton students and families by providing free school supplies while they last and information sessions with parents. There are four host locations: Charles Drew High School, 6237 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale; Forest Park High School, 5452 Phillips Drive; Mount Zion High School, 2535 Mount Zion Parkway in Jonesboro; and Eddie White Academy, 11808 Panhandle Road in Hampton.
Channel 2 Action News, The Family 2 Family Project and The Children’s Restoration Network are holding their annual Stuff The Bus school supply collection drive on July 26. There are eight drop off locations throughout metro Atlanta. Georgians can also donate online in partnership with the United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Foot Locker is hosting a Community Day at its Lee Street Community Store, 562 Lee St. SW, from noon to 4 p.m. on July 27. As part of Foot Locker’s Community Empowerment Program, this free, family-friendly event will offer attendees back-to-school supplies while they last, career coaching and resume-building support and free haircuts by celebrity barber Marcus Harvey.
Atlanta-area Verizon Wireless stores will be giving away hundreds of backpacks on July 27 at 1 p.m. The list of locations can be found here.
1-800-TruckWreck is partnering with KISS 104.1 FM for a free back-to-school “Shoesday” giveaway. The first 200 families will receive one $100 gift card on July 29, from 6 to 10 a.m. The location will be announced on KISS 104.1 FM on July 28.
Atlanta Public Schools has scheduled its annual back-to-school celebration on Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakewood Stadium. School supplies will be available while they last. APS families must register using their student ID number to attend. The event is not open to the public.
