Gwinnett County school board extends superintendent’s contract

The Gwinnett County school board voted 4-1 Tuesday to extend the contract of Superintendent Calvin Watts an additional two years.
The board made its decision at a special meeting at Peachtree Ridge High School.
The school board hired Watts as superintendent in July of 2021 and gave him a two-year contract. His predecessor J. Alvin Wilbanks led the district for 25 years until the board voted to end his contract early.
Watts came to Gwinnett from Kent, Washington, where he served as superintendent. Before that, he worked for 13 years in Gwinnett in various administrative roles.
During his tenure, Watts has initiated efforts to close achievement gaps, reduce class sizes, reform school discipline and increase kindergarten readiness and literacy. The board also adopted the overarching “Blueprint for the Future” that guides many of these efforts.
Watts and the board frequently faced criticism over pandemic procedures, the unsubstantiated belief critical race theory was being taught in schools, concerns over student behavior and district discipline policies and most recently possible changes to the sex education curriculum.
This story will be updated.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com