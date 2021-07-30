Gwinnett school board confirms Calvin Watts as new superintendent

Wilbanks was the longest-serving current superintendent of a large school district in the United States, with a tenure of 25 years.

“I enjoyed working together as we attempted to find the best replacement we could for Mr. Wilbanks for the sake of the kids of Gwinnett County,” board member Steve Knudsen said. “I’m super excited to have Dr. Watts here. I think he’s going to do a great job.”

While the vote was taking place, about 300 people gathered outside the building chanting, “unmask our children” and “no more masks.” Earlier this week, the school system mandated that masks be worn at all district facilities and on buses, regardless of vaccination status, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Watts was given a two-year contract that begins Sunday, just ahead of Wednesday’s start of the school year. He will receive the same base salary and transportation and expense allowances as Wilbanks. That brings Watts’ total pay to an amount exceeding $413,000, not including contributions to the Teacher Retirement System of Georgia and relocation reimbursement not to exceed $29,500.

Watts grew up in the Seattle area and earned his undergraduate degree at Howard University, a prestigious historically Black college in Washington, D.C., before coming to Georgia for advanced education. He earned a master’s degree from the University of West Georgia and a doctorate from the Atlanta campus of the now-defunct Argosy University.

He taught in the Seattle and Atlanta areas before coming to the Gwinnett district as an assistant principal. Over 13 years, he also worked in Gwinnett as a principal, human resources director and assistant superintendent. He left to become superintendent in Kent.

Watts was hired out of a pool of 27 applicants.

“I am very grateful that we were able to come together and work through this entire process together and make this happen,” board Vice Chair Karen Watkins said. “So congratulations and welcome aboard.”