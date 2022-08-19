Gwinnett County seeks to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes

The number of teachers in Gwinnett, Georgia’s largest school district, increased from 12,623 in May to 13,095 in August. Of those teachers, 130 were hired to account for increased enrollment, and 182 were hired to reduce class sizes in the initial budget passed in June.

The school board passed a budget amendment in July that called for hiring an additional 651 teachers throughout this school year. Jeff Mathews, Gwinnett’s assistant superintendent for leadership development, said some of those teachers will alleviate overcrowding, support an understaffed subject or team teach to create flexibility.