ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County seeks to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
District officials say it’s fully staffed to start the school year

Gwinnett County Public Schools is hiring to fill hundreds of new teaching jobs it recently created to reduce class sizes.

The number of teachers in Gwinnett, Georgia’s largest school district, increased from 12,623 in May to 13,095 in August. Of those teachers, 130 were hired to account for increased enrollment, and 182 were hired to reduce class sizes in the initial budget passed in June.

ExploreBurnout, pandemic, politics: Georgia teachers start year under pressure

The school board passed a budget amendment in July that called for hiring an additional 651 teachers throughout this school year. Jeff Mathews, Gwinnett’s assistant superintendent for leadership development, said some of those teachers will alleviate overcrowding, support an understaffed subject or team teach to create flexibility.

“One of the things we talk about is making sure we look at our students’ needs first so we make sure we don’t disrupt (them),” Mathews said. Students may not “want to get a phone call in October or November saying, ‘You’ve got a new teacher.’”

Mathews said the new positions will also help district recruiters get ahead on hiring for the 2023-2024 school year. The district has already filled 160 of the 651 positions.

ExploreGwinnett welcomes, seeks to inspire 1,500 new teachers

Gwinnett currently has a waiver allowing for class sizes to exceed certain state guidelines. District leaders said these waivers are common throughout Georgia.

Many school districts across metro Atlanta and the nation have struggled to fill teacher vacancies.

Gwinnett’s class sizes have been a source of criticism and highlighted as a cause for poor classroom behavior and teacher stress. Multiple candidates for school board listed reducing class sizes as a top priority during their campaigns earlier this year.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

“Teachers need lower class sizes so they can build relationships and meet the needs of individual students,” Brian Westlake, president of the Gwinnett County Association of Educators, said during a recent meeting, citing research from the state’s task force on teacher burnout.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
Breaking: Judge denies Graham’s push to delay Fulton testimony 3h ago
Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford
1h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
2h ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens creates Office of International and Immigrant Affairs
Atlanta Mayor Dickens creates Office of International and Immigrant Affairs
Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules
3h ago
The Latest
Fulton County Schools to give employees 2% midyear raises
12h ago
Cobb school district raises pay for bus drivers amid shortage
22h ago
Superintendent candidates deliver contrasting views of Georgia schools
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
5h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
2h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top