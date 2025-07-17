So, what does this mean for Georgia families?

Our state has the chance to take full advantage of this historic moment and provide parents with the freedom to choose the best learning environment for their children without interfering with state dollars.

This policy is a game changer. It gives taxpayers an annual, dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $1,700 in exchange for a donation to a certified scholarship-granting organization that distributes scholarships to help families cover the cost of private school tuition and other education-related expenses.

More parents could soon overcome financial barriers blocking access to a better education. The scholarships made possible by the tax credit can be stacked on top of scholarships received through Georgia’s existing state-level school choice programs.

Georgia has already been working on expanding education freedom.

Georgia’s Qualified Education Expense program has helped thousands of students attend the schools that meet their unique needs. The Georgia Promise Scholarship, an educational savings account program launching this year, helps students attending public schools ranked in the bottom 25% access better educational options.

Schools like THRIVE Christian Academy, PEACE Academy and Abundant Grace Academy, founded to serve their communities better than the system can, would be able to provide a better foundation and bring even more education opportunities to Georgia families.

Families earning up to 300% of the area’s median income, which includes the vast majority of working families, will be eligible to receive scholarships funded through the new federal tax credit.

As a beneficiary of a school choice scholarship, the founder of Black Minds Matter and a board member of the largest scholarship-granting organization in the country, I know this victory is monumental.

I was once a struggling student from a low-income family in Florida. I was behind in reading and math. My classrooms were chaotic, my confidence was shot and I had no way out.

My hope came through a scholarship, which helped pay for my private school tuition and fees. It gave me the opportunity to attend a school that saw my potential and gave me the tools to succeed. I became the first in my family to graduate from high school, graduate from college and earn my master’s degree.

I’ve spent the past 15 years of my career fighting to ensure every child has access to that same kind of opportunity. Passage of a federal school choice tax credit represents both a personal and a professional victory — one I proudly share with fellow advocates and families just like mine.

School choice policy delivers real results.

In Ohio, research from respected scholars — including Matthew Chingos and David Figlio — shows that students who received a school choice scholarship were significantly more likely to enroll in college than their public school peers. Among low-income students, those who used the state’s voucher program were also far more likely to graduate from college.

Florida’s tax credit scholarship program, which I benefited from, has shown similar results: Low-income participants have higher college attendance and success rates than nonparticipants, according to research from Chingos and others. These are outcomes that change lives and change generations.

The ripple effect extends even further.

We know that education is a proven deterrent to crime. When students are placed in environments with structure, discipline, mentorship and real academic pathways, the chances of delinquency drop dramatically. For many students, school choice offers not just hope but also safety and stability.

This is a moment for Georgians to celebrate, because after decades of debate, organizing and determined action from families of every background, education freedom is now supported via our state’s program and federal tax policy.

This is a victory for parents. For kids. For educators.

And it’s a victory for the belief that no child’s future should be dictated by his or her ZIP code or family’s income.

Importantly, the policy specifies that governors must opt in to participate. I urge Gov. Brian Kemp to take this step to unleash these benefits for Georgia students.

By approving a list of scholarship-granting organizations, our state can supercharge its commitment to families and become a model for how school choice and public education can thrive together.

And to those who worry this will weaken public schools, this tax credit is not a voucher. It’s a voluntary contribution that doesn’t touch public school funding.

This is a rising tide that lifts all boats. We should all be excited for Georgia to keep rising.

Denisha Allen is a senior fellow at the American Federation for Children and founder of Black Minds Matter. A proud graduate of Florida’s tax credit scholarship program, she advocates for education freedom across the country.