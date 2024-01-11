Some Georgia school districts closing Friday due to potential severe storms

Several Georgia school districts are closing Friday as some parts of the state brace for severe storms and potential tornadoes.
The Clayton, Coweta, Henry and Griffin-Spalding school districts announced they will not be holding classes.
Clayton said in a statement that all afterschool programs and scheduled athletics events have been canceled. Henry’s school district said also said all school-related activities are canceled on Friday, and a decision will be made by Friday evening regarding weekend activities. Griffin-Spalding said on its Facebook page that all activities, including athletics, will be canceled.
In Newton County, elementary and Newton County STEAM Academy students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m. High school students will be released at 12:15 p.m. Middle school students will be dismissed at 1:15 p.m.
City Schools of Decatur said in a message on its website that it will open with normal operations. However, all afterschool activities are canceled. Students in grades 3-5 should charge Chromebooks overnight and bring devices and chargers back to school Friday, district officials advised.
Forecasters are predicting damaging wind gusts of 60 m.p.h. or more, hail and an elevated potential for strong tornadoes.
Staff writers Leon Stafford and Ty Tagami contributed to this report.
