Some Georgia school districts closing Friday due to potential severe storms

Several Georgia school districts are closing Friday as some parts of the state brace for severe storms and potential tornadoes.

The Clayton, Coweta, Henry and Griffin-Spalding school districts announced they will not be holding classes.

Clayton said in a statement that all afterschool programs and scheduled athletics events have been canceled. Henry’s school district said also said all school-related activities are canceled on Friday, and a decision will be made by Friday evening regarding weekend activities. Griffin-Spalding said on its Facebook page that all activities, including athletics, will be canceled.