HBCU tour highlighting censorship concerns comes to Spelman College

An organization that has visited some historically Black colleges and universities this month to highlight its concerns about “curriculum censorship” is scheduled to visit Spelman College on Wednesday.

The African American Policy Forum’s Books Unbanned Initiative says its stop at the private HBCU near downtown Atlanta is part of an effort to counter the “insidious attacks on Black history, racial, gender, and LGBTQ+ justice, inclusive books, and DEI initiatives throughout the country.” The tour began last week at Morgan State University in Maryland.

Books banned in some schools will be provided to students, faculty, staff and guests of the college, organizers said. In addition to distributing banned books, organizers plan to register people to vote. The event is open to all students, faculty and staff affiliated with the Atlanta University Center, which includes other HBCUs.