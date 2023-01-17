ajc logo
Griffin area schools remained closed in wake of storm

The Griffin-Spalding County school system and Southern Crescent Technical College’s Griffin campus remained closed Tuesday as the community continues to recover from a violent storm that hit the area Thursday.

The school system will remain closed for students Wednesday but staff will report to work.

Students with in-person classes on the college’s Griffin campus should log-on to Blackboard for further information and directions regarding their classes from their instructors. The college plans to resume in person classes Wednesday.

The University of Georgia also closed its Griffin campus after suffering some storm damage.

At least five tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down during the powerful storms that impacted the region, the National Weather Service said Monday. One tornado, an EF1, was confirmed in southwest Spalding County.

Staff writer David Aaro contributed to this report.

