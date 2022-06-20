BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-285 in DeKalb County
ajc logo
X

Fulton County schools produce 12 National Merit Scholarship winners

Twelve students from Fulton County Schools were named as winners of the National Merit Scholarship.

Combined ShapeCaption
Twelve students from Fulton County Schools were named as winners of the National Merit Scholarship.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Four students from Chattahoochee High School are among 12 high schoolers from the Fulton County district to win National Merit Scholarships.

Fulton County Schools last week announced the list of the 2022 winners, who will receive annual awards between $500 and $2,000 for up to four years of college studies.

The Fulton students are among more than 2,600 students to receive the recognition nationwide. The recipients are chosen partly based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

“We are very proud of you,” said board member Linda McCain at Thursday’s board meeting.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek fielded the most winners among the district’s high schools, followed by three from Northview High School in Johns Creek.

Milton High School had two recipients. Alpharetta High School, Cambridge High School in Milton and Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs each had one winner.

The scholarship winners are:

  • Alpharetta High School: Samuel A. Risner
  • Cambridge High School: Zachary W. Rose
  • Chattahoochee High School: Shruti Nemala, Nicole J. Jhun, Rahul Peddu and Erin Suh
  • Milton High School: Luke C. Ortwein and Andrew A. Vlasenko
  • Northview High School: Shana Lee, Raul S. Sankhe and Srikent Siruvella
  • Riverwood International Charter School: Alexander M. Krachman

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Braves closer Kenley Jansen is always learning 18h ago
Braves outfielder Michael Harris has fun collecting headbands
Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery east Georgia single-vehicle crash
18h ago
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
53m ago
‘Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury’ Ep. 1: The Jan. 2 phone call
53m ago
BTS break sparks debate on activism, military exemptions
2h ago
The Latest
Last seat on Gwinnett school board comes down to a runoff
Gwinnett school board adopts $2.8 billion budget
Atlanta Public Schools to conduct safety review as part of audit plan
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top