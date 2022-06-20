Fulton County schools produce 12 National Merit Scholarship winners

Four students from Chattahoochee High School are among 12 high schoolers from the Fulton County district to win National Merit Scholarships.
Fulton County Schools last week announced the list of the 2022 winners, who will receive annual awards between $500 and $2,000 for up to four years of college studies.
The Fulton students are among more than 2,600 students to receive the recognition nationwide. The recipients are chosen partly based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
“We are very proud of you,” said board member Linda McCain at Thursday’s board meeting.
Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek fielded the most winners among the district’s high schools, followed by three from Northview High School in Johns Creek.
Milton High School had two recipients. Alpharetta High School, Cambridge High School in Milton and Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs each had one winner.
The scholarship winners are:
- Alpharetta High School: Samuel A. Risner
- Cambridge High School: Zachary W. Rose
- Chattahoochee High School: Shruti Nemala, Nicole J. Jhun, Rahul Peddu and Erin Suh
- Milton High School: Luke C. Ortwein and Andrew A. Vlasenko
- Northview High School: Shana Lee, Raul S. Sankhe and Srikent Siruvella
- Riverwood International Charter School: Alexander M. Krachman
