3 longtime Fulton County school board members won’t seek reelection

Three candidates are seeking to replace Bernath to represent District 7, which includes Sandy Springs and portions of Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Roswell. The board hopefuls are Linda Arnold and Michelle Morancie of Atlanta and Phil Chen of Roswell.

Board Vice President Kimberly Dove, who joined the board in 2017, wants to retain her seat representing District 6, which includes parts of College Park, East Point, South Fulton and Union City. Dove will face challenger LaTonya Martin Rogers of East Point.

Caption Kimberly Dove is running to retain her District 6 seat on the Fulton County Board of Education. (Courtesy of Fulton County Schools) Credit: Fulton County Schools Credit: Fulton County Schools Caption Kimberly Dove is running to retain her District 6 seat on the Fulton County Board of Education. (Courtesy of Fulton County Schools) Credit: Fulton County Schools Credit: Fulton County Schools

Running for Reeves’ District 2 seat, which represents areas in Alpharetta and Milton, are Lillie Pozatek of Alpharetta and Brittany Griffin of Milton.

In District 5, the seat held by McCain that includes areas in Johns Creek and Alpharetta, Kristin McCabe and Kimberly Ware, both of Johns Creek, are running.

McCain did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.