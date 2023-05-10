Forsyth County’s 2023 graduation schedule

Forsyth County’s school system is gearing up for several graduation ceremonies in a couple of weeks.
Here’s the schedule:
Saturday, May 20
Forsyth Central High School - 9 a.m. at Cumming Fairgrounds
Alliance Academy for Innovation - 2 p.m. at the FoCAL Center
East Forsyth High School - 7 p.m. at the FoCAL Center
Sunday May 21
West Forsyth High School - 8:30 a.m. at Gas South Arena
North Forsyth High School - 2 p.m. at Gas South Arena
Denmark High School - 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena
Monday May 22
Lambert High School - 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena
Tuesday May 23
South Forsyth High School - 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena
