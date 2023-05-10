X

Forsyth County’s 2023 graduation schedule

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Forsyth County’s school system is gearing up for several graduation ceremonies in a couple of weeks.

Here’s the schedule:

Saturday, May 20

Forsyth Central High School - 9 a.m. at Cumming Fairgrounds

Alliance Academy for Innovation - 2 p.m. at the FoCAL Center

East Forsyth High School - 7 p.m. at the FoCAL Center

Sunday May 21

West Forsyth High School - 8:30 a.m. at Gas South Arena

North Forsyth High School - 2 p.m. at Gas South Arena

Denmark High School - 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena

Monday May 22

Lambert High School - 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena

Tuesday May 23

South Forsyth High School - 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

