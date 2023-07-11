Five things to know about Christine King Farris’ ties to Spelman College

Spelman College is planning a celebration on its campus Tuesday afternoon for one of its most beloved alumnae, Christine King Farris.
Farris, the last surviving sibling of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., passed away about two weeks ago at the age of 95.
Spelman’s Sisters Chapel, located at 350 Spelman Lane, will have a viewing at 4 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. with tributes from Spelman and the Links. Farris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., will also perform the organization’s final ritual ceremony.
Here are five things to know about her ties to the historically Black college for women:
- Farris graduated from Spelman on June 7, 1948 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Her brother earned his bachelor’s degree the following day from nearby Morehouse College.
- She taught at Spelman 48 years, retiring in 2014 as a tenured professor and director of the learning resources center. She was the college’s longest-serving faculty member.
- Spelman was in her blood. Farris’ mother, grandmother, great-aunt and niece all matriculated at Spelman.
- While attending Spelman, she was a member of the renowned Spelman College Glee Club and performed as a soloist.
- She was voted “Most Distinguished Student” by her peers.
