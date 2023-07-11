Five things to know about Christine King Farris’ ties to Spelman College

Spelman College is planning a celebration on its campus Tuesday afternoon for one of its most beloved alumnae, Christine King Farris.

Farris, the last surviving sibling of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., passed away about two weeks ago at the age of 95.

Spelman’s Sisters Chapel, located at 350 Spelman Lane, will have a viewing at 4 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. with tributes from Spelman and the Links. Farris’ sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., will also perform the organization’s final ritual ceremony.

Here are five things to know about her ties to the historically Black college for women: