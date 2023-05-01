DeKalb County’s 2023 high school graduation schedule

Thousands of DeKalb County high school students are gearing up to graduate next month.
The commencement ceremonies will start on Friday, May 19, and conclude on Saturday, May 27. Each one will be livestreamed on the district’s website.
Ceremonies will be held at the James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston unless otherwise noted. In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies could be moved to May 28 or 29.
The graduation dates are:
- Arabia Mountain High: May 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Cedar Grove High: May 24, 5 p.m.
- Chamblee High: May 23, 9 a.m.
- Clarkston High: May 26, 5 p.m.
- Columbia High: May 24, 7:30 p.m.
- Cross Keys High: May 23, 7:30 p.m.
- DeKalb Early College: May 22, 11:30 a.m.
- DeKalb School of the Arts: May 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Druid Hills High: May 23, 11:30 a.m.
- Dunwoody High: May 24, 9 a.m.
- Elizabeth Andrews High: May 22, 5 p.m.
- Lakeside High: May 26, 7:30 p.m.
- Lithonia High: May 25, 11:30 a.m.
- Margaret Harris Comprehensive School: May 19, 9 a.m. at Margaret Harris Comprehensive School
- Miller Grove High: May 26, 11:30 a.m.
- M. L. King, Jr. High: May 25, 9 a.m.
- Redan High: May 25, 5 p.m.
- Ronald E. McNair High: May 27, 5 p.m.
- Southwest DeKalb High: May 23, 5 p.m.
- Stephenson High: May 24, 11:30 a.m.
- Stone Mountain High: May 27, 11:30 a.m.
- Tapestry Charter School: May 22, 9 a.m.
- Towers High: May 26, 9 a.m.
- Tucker High: May 27, 9 a.m.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest