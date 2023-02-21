Atlanta Hawks announce dates for summer junior camp

The five-week summer camp, for kids ages 8-15 of all skill levels, will begin June 5 and conclude July 20. The Hawks will visit five different sites in the metro Atlanta area throughout June and July, with one week specifically dedicated to young female athletes.

“Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas allows us to foster a safe environment to teach the positive benefits attained through the sport of basketball by emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, hard work and, most importantly, having fun,” Hawks Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul said in a statement. “Our goal is to teach lifelong skills and provide a memorable experience to every Jr. Hawks camper.”