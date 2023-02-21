X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta Hawks announce dates for summer junior camp

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy announced Tuesday its Jr. Hawks Summer Camps schedule.

The five-week summer camp, for kids ages 8-15 of all skill levels, will begin June 5 and conclude July 20. The Hawks will visit five different sites in the metro Atlanta area throughout June and July, with one week specifically dedicated to young female athletes.

“Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas allows us to foster a safe environment to teach the positive benefits attained through the sport of basketball by emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, hard work and, most importantly, having fun,” Hawks Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul said in a statement. “Our goal is to teach lifelong skills and provide a memorable experience to every Jr. Hawks camper.”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Approximately 25% of all Jr. Hawks summer campers will receive scholarship funding courtesy of Score for Scholarships initiative sponsored by Kenneth S. Nugent Attorneys at Law.

Last summer, more than 700 kids attended the camp, with 480 campers receiving varying scholarship assistance to attend.

To register and learn more about summer camp opportunities and other youth basketball programs with the Hawks Basketball Academy, visit Hawks.com/SummerCamps.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ separating states4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Opinion: Divisive concepts law doesn’t stop honest teaching of history
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech’s Jake DeLeo named national player of week after 3-homer weekend
3h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Ga. Senate leaders back $32.5 billion state budget with property tax break
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Ga. Senate leaders back $32.5 billion state budget with property tax break
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Bishop James Morton, 76, noted musician and preacher, dies
20h ago
The Latest

State finds Cobb schools denied services for student with disabilities
19h ago
AJC On Campus: Kennesaw State diversity chief, NCAA move, career help
Emory doctor sues university, claims ‘anti-male bias’ in investigation
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top