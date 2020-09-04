AJC On Campus: UGA’s research record; Kemp chided for COVID-19 response

A group of Democratic student leaders at some of Georgia’s largest universities aired their grievances during a Zoom chat with reporters Thursday over the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on college campuses. Many of the complaints were aimed at Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. One frequent complaint was Kemp should have imposed a statewide mask mandate. The students said they want more testing on campuses and daily updates on test results. The students said the criticism was nonpartisan. Kemp’s office referred us to prior statements that outline Kemp’s position on masks. Here’s a prior AJC report on Kemp and face coverings. A spokeswoman also noted the University System of Georgia requires face coverings in classrooms and other locations on its campuses.

About those student housing changes at Georgia Tech

August 8, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech president çngel Cabrera talks with Sophia Bowie, 18, freshman Computer Science major, and her mother Pam Bowie (right), of Chicago, Illinois, as he helps them moving in outside Glenn Hall in Georgia Tech campus on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Students will moving in to dorms for the beginning of the semester. With requirements for masks and social distancing, this yearÕs move-in run over 2 days with students signing up for move-in time slots.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There was some confusion, and anger, on the Midtown Atlanta campus this week after administrators sent a message Tuesday saying they planned to move students who shared a room on campus into single rooms to reduce the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the school said it would encourage students to move to a single room. Here’s our recap.

Rising enrollments

There were many questions about whether enrollment would drop this semester with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The worries have not materialized on some of Georgia’s largest campuses. Here’s a look at some of the numbers from the University System of Georgia’s four largest institutions and a closer look at Kennesaw State.

UGA’s record research spending

University of Georgia professor Ted Ross will lead an effort to develop flu vaccines as part of a seven-year initiative with more than a dozen schools and medical facilities. Photo Credit: University of Georgia.

Back in Athens, the University of Georgia announced Thursday new highs in research and development expenditures for the 12-month period that ended June 30. The total was $495 million, a 4% increase from the prior year. The university is spending millions of dollars to modernize its chemistry and biological sciences buildings, known as Science Hill, and hiring more faculty to enhance its research capabilities.

SAT/ACT changes

The University System of Georgia and Spelman College recently said they would not require ACT or SAT scores as part of the application process for some upcoming semesters because of delays administering the exams due to the pandemic. On Wednesday, state Rep. David Wilkerson of Cobb County said he plans to introduce a bill during the 2021 legislative session to remove the SAT and ACT requirement to earn a Zell Miller Scholarship.

Michael Bloomberg’s big gift to Morehouse School of Medicine

9/19/18 -Atlanta - Morehouse School of Medicine President Valerie Montgomery Rice talks to a reporter about the decline in the number of black male doctors nationwide. In 1978, there were 1,410 black male applicants to U.S. medical schools. In 2014, there were 1,337. Rice has talked about the issue with community leaders and working on ways to boost the numbers. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

For years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have watched from the outside as philanthropists and foundations have made major donations to other schools. That’s beginning to change. On Thursday, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, announced his philanthropic foundation is donating $100 million to Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta and three other medical schools for Black students. Read more here.

HBCU support

12/05/2019 — Atlanta, Georgia — The exterior of Fountain Hall on the campus of Morris Brown College, Thursday, December 5, 2019. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff unveiled a plan Thursday to support Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. His proposals include direct federal support to cover budget shortfalls, establish public health clinics near HBCUs, more funding for capital and technological infrastructure improvements and helping Morris Brown College regain its accreditation. Ossoff is running against Republican incumbent David Perdue, who has frequently touted his efforts to help HBCUs. Perdue has pushed in recent months for greater broadband access, particularly in rural areas, calling it a major hurdle for students taking classes online. Several HBCUs in Georgia are conducting classes online this semester.

Mercer University medical school groundbreaking

This rendering shows the river side image of Mercer University's planned medical school. PHOTO CREDIT: Mercer University.

The university held a ceremony Wednesday as it begins construction of a new medical school campus in Columbus. The planned 85,000-square-foot, two-story facility, is expected to be completed in late 2021 or early 2022

Go West

The University of West Georgia is in the early stages of a new strategic plan requested by its new president, Brendan B. Kelly. The three themes: relevance, competitiveness, and placemaking. The university’s enrollment declined last year by about 500 students, to 13,700 students, and had a $3 million budget gap. The first meeting was held a few weeks ago. The goal is to have a plan in place by January.

KSU alumna gives back to university

Kennesaw State University academic advisor Ariel Walley wanted to do something more to help students who were struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic. Walley, who graduated from the university in 2017, decided to donate her $1,200 stimulus check to the university, which put the money in a program that supports Kennesaw State students experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and/or the foster care system. “I hope that this small gift helps students make it another day, another week, another month, by helping with school supplies or rent,” she said in a news story on the university’s website. “I wanted this gift to offer them less stress and less worry financially so they can focus on other things. Right now, students have to prioritize, and I wanted to give them room to breathe.”