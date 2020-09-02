Kennesaw State has 40,000 students, largest freshman class in Georgia

KSU is among the state’s four largest research universities reporting growth. Georgia State, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia all saw increases in various categories for the fall semester.

Kennesaw State reopened to students for the fall semester Aug. 17 after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university will provide cloth masks to everyone on its two campuses and clean most areas several times a day to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the KSU programs experiencing growth include the KSU Journey Honors College, which saw a 7% increase since fall 2019, and Michael J. Coles College of Business, which saw its enrollment jump by 4% from last fall. KSU also said its graduate programs have experienced a 13% spike in enrollment since last year.

Growth is also apparent at Kennesaw State’s Marietta Campus, the university said. Enrollment at KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology program grew by 5% last year to an enrollment of more than 5,000 students. The College of Computing and Software Engineering program’s enrollment grew by 11% from a year ago, KSU said.