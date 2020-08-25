Georgia colleges waive SAT/ACT requirements for upcoming admissions

Prospective first-year USG students must meet all other admissions requirements, such as completing the state’s Required High School Curriculum. Students who have SAT/ACT scores may still submit them.

The schools, at their discretion, may reconsider applicants previously denied admission for the 2021 terms.

USG colleges and universities will make admissions decisions based on grade-point averages and other criteria.

More than 1,300 other institutions across the country, including the University of Texas at Austin and Atlanta’s Emory University, have already dropped the testing requirement. Education experts warned that Georgia’s public college system would lose students if they kept the testing requirement.

GPA REQUIREMENTS

Here are the required minimum unweighted high school grade-point averages for admission to USG institutions:

The University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Augusta universities: 3.0

The University of West Georgia, Kennesaw State, Georgia Southern and Valdosta State universities: 2.6

The University of North Georgia, Georgia College, Albany State, Clayton State, Columbus State, Fort Valley State, Georgia Southwestern State, Middle Georgia State and Savannah State universities: 2.4

College of Coastal Georgia, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural, Atlanta Metropolitan State, Dalton State, East Georgia State, Georgia Gwinnett, Georgia Highlands, Gordon State and South Georgia State colleges: 2.0