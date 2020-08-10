Georgia governor rules out requiring masks at public schools

“We find that engagement and education goes a lot further than enforcement,” said Adams. “I’m not against places having to mandate. But what I want people to understand is that a mandate alone will not fix your problem, particularly when you’re dealing with young people.”

The governor is firmly opposed to mask requirements and has gone to court to block the city of Atlanta from instituting a requirement for face coverings. However, his executive order also gives school systems and private businesses leeway to impose mask requirements.

That approach has led to conflicting policies. On the south side of Broad Street in Athens, for instance, the campus of University of Georgia requires masks. On the north side, the city’s mask mandate ordinance is effectively unenforceable under Kemp’s order.

In this photo provided by student Hannah Watters, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 30,000-student suburban Paulding County school district in suburban Atlanta resumed classes Monday with 70% of students returning for in-person classes five days a week, days after the principal at North Paulding announced some members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. The district says it is encouraging mask use, but isn't requiring it. (Hannah Watters via AP) Credit: Hannah Watters Credit: Hannah Watters

The fallout over the infamous Paulding County photo came as many Georgia school districts began to reopen their doors. Some are offering families a choice between in-person and online schooling, though the number of systems moving to virtual-only coursework is increasing.

School systems must balance those pressures to reopen with other stark realities. Large swathes of the state, particularly in rural areas, lack high-speed online access. Many students rely on schools for safety-net care such as subsidized meals, counseling, health care and social services.

And a broad cross-section of educational leaders, including superintendent Richard Woods, have pointed out the shortcomings of the lurch to online school during the onset of the pandemic in March. Among them were inadequate technology and squeezed schedules for virtual learning.

Woods, too, has encouraged schools to mandate the use of masks and other face coverings, particularly in areas such as crowded school hallways where social distancing is impossible. Asked whether Kemp took the same position as Woods, the governor said he’ll leave that decision up to local officials.

“We’re encouraging people – we did that again today – to wear your mask,” Kemp said. “I’m confident that superintendents have the tools, the resources, and the masks that we’ve given them, as far as the state’s concerned, to be able to handle that at the local level.”

