Morehouse med school to use record $26 million gift on student debt

The school said it will use the money to reduce medical school loan debt for students currently enrolled and receiving student aid. Each student will receive approximately $100,000.

Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable organization founded by business titan and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is donating $100 million to a fund for students attending the nation’s four historically Black medical schools: Morehouse School of Medicine, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in Los Angeles, Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and Meharry Medical College in Nashville over the next four years.