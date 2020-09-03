Morehouse med school to use record $26 million gift on student debt

Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine announced Thursday it has received its largest gift ever, $26.3 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies.
The school said it will use the money to reduce medical school loan debt for students currently enrolled and receiving student aid. Each student will receive approximately $100,000.
Bloomberg Philanthropies, the charitable organization founded by business titan and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is donating $100 million to a fund for students attending the nation’s four historically Black medical schools: Morehouse School of Medicine, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in Los Angeles, Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and Meharry Medical College in Nashville over the next four years.
“This historic investment in the Morehouse School of Medicine will lift the crushing burden of student debt and empower our graduates to take on the systemic racial inequities and injustice that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse School of Medicine’s President and Dean. “These dollars will help free up future doctors to immediately head to the front lines and save Black lives while also improving healthcare access, equity, and quality for everyone. We appreciate Mayor Bloomberg’s investment in health equity.”
Historically Black Colleges and Universities have typically received less money from major donors and philanthropic organizations. Some schools have received large donations in recent months in response to nationwide protests against systemic racism.
