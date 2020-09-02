Cobb lawmaker: Drop ACT/SAT requirement for Zell Miller Scholarship

Regular HOPE or HOPE lite still requires a 3.0 GPA with no test score component, but the amount of the award varies each year depending on available Georgia Lottery funds. It usually covers about 80% of tuition.

“On Aug. 25, the University System of Georgia made the right decision by waiving the SAT/ACT requirement for college admission,” said Wilkerson. “It is now time for the Legislature to do the right thing and remove the SAT/ACT requirement for the Zell Miller Scholarship. HOPE already has a course rigor requirement, and we do not need a test to let us know that these are our highest achieving students. The College Board, which administers the SAT, recently announced that almost half of the students who signed up for the August SAT have had their tests canceled. This is after more than a million students had tests cancelled in the spring due to the pandemic.”

In the spring when COVID-19 forced the ACT and SAT to cancel test dates, the agency that oversees HOPE, the Georgia Student Finance Commission, extended the deadline to submit qualifying test scores this year for Zell until the end of December for students starting college now. Normally, those scores are due by high school graduation.

The commission hasn’t yet announced a testing extension for 2021 college applicants, said commission spokesman Chris Green. “Students can receive the HOPE Scholarship and then we can always award the Zell differential retroactively. Our team is working as fast as we can to address that.”

Test dates are still being canceled; the College Board showed 58 Georgia testing sites, mostly high schools, did not host scheduled August SAT tests.