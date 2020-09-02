AJC On Campus: Enrollment grows at Georgia’s largest universities

54,000 - total enrollment, a record

7,700 - first-year student enrollment at its Atlanta and Perimeter campuses

5 - the percentage increase of Black students enrolled as freshmen

Georgia Tech

August 8, 2020 Atlanta - New Georgia Tech students with the assistance of their families begin moving in for the fall semester in Georgia Tech campus on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Students will moving in to dorms for the beginning of the semester. With requirements for masks and social distancing, this yearÕs move-in run over 2 days with students signing up for move-in time slots.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

4,150 - new students, a record

600 - dual-enrollment students

60 - the percentage of non-white students

Kennesaw State University

08/17/2020 - Kennesaw, Georgia - Kennesaw State University freshman Kyle Johnson wears a mask as he works on his computer during the first day of classes at Kennesaw State University's main campus in Kennesaw, Monday, August 17, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

40,900 - total enrollment, a record

8,100 - new students, a record

8 - the enrollment percentage increase from the 2019-20 school year

University of Georgia

5,600 - first-year students

31 - the percentage of new students who identify themselves as part of a minority group

85 - the percentage of first-year students from Georgia