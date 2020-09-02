AJC On Campus: Enrollment grows at Georgia’s largest universities

There were many questions about whether college enrollment would decline for the fall semester amid student health concerns stemming from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia’s four largest public universities, though, are reporting enrollment increases in various categories.
Here’s a closer look at some of the more interesting numbers:
Georgia State University
54,000 - total enrollment, a record
7,700 - first-year student enrollment at its Atlanta and Perimeter campuses
5 - the percentage increase of Black students enrolled as freshmen
Georgia Tech
4,150 - new students, a record
600 - dual-enrollment students
60 - the percentage of non-white students
Kennesaw State University
40,900 - total enrollment, a record
8,100 - new students, a record
8 - the enrollment percentage increase from the 2019-20 school year
University of Georgia
5,600 - first-year students
31 - the percentage of new students who identify themselves as part of a minority group
85 - the percentage of first-year students from Georgia