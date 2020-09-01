To further combat COVID, Georgia Tech will move students to single rooms

I was told more details will be released in the next few days. The email from Cabrera reflects how hard public campuses are trying to restrain the spread of COVID-19 and keep campuses open. For example, the president urges students report any high-risk behaviors they witness and refrain from traveling this Labor Day weekend so they don’t bring the virus back to Tech. A new report today suggests Memorial Day weekend travel and gatherings played a role in Georgia’s summer coronavirus surge

A key point that parents at all Georgia public campuses have to remember: All of these policies and restrictions are designed to keep universities open.

Here is the full email:

As we settle into the third week of classes, and a month after we began returning to campus, I’d like to provide an update on surveillance testing data and share some new preventive actions that we are taking to promote health and safety on campus.

As of August 30, we had tested more than 21,000 samples through the Georgia Tech surveillance testing program. This has provided us with invaluable data and has helped us identify clusters and isolate cases more effectively. I want to thank the many faculty, staff, and students who built this impressive infrastructure and who work tirelessly to collect and test samples, to analyze the data, and to take care of students who test positive or may be at risk. My gratitude goes also to the thousands of students, faculty, and staff who are testing weekly.

Like many of you, I was concerned about the rising number of infections toward the end of last week, yet I was reassured that surveillance data was allowing us to more accurately target at-risk populations, such as Greek housing and some areas within our residence halls. I have also been reassured by the fact that we have so far not seen an increase in the rate of positive tests among faculty and staff since the start of the semester despite a higher number of employees now on campus.

Based on what we are learning from the data, I would like to announce some actions aimed at reducing the risk of infection, especially among residential students.

Housing and Residence Life will begin moving students who share a room into single rooms over the coming weeks. While I realize many students would prefer not to live in single rooms, our data shows that living in separate rooms can reduce the risk of infection. Details will be sent to all resident students shortly. Students will incur no extra costs and will be given time and assistance to move. In some circumstances, students may have the opportunity to take advantage of the long weekend to minimize disruption.

Stamps Health Center has added additional staff to support contact tracing, which helps those who might have been exposed to the coronavirus seek appropriate medical attention and avoid spreading the infection to others. That staff includes the redeployment of six full-time employees in addition to 40 volunteers in other departments who have been trained and are ready to take on the work in this area.

We have expanded the available space for isolation and quarantine by reserving additional hotel space. Contrary to erroneous information which has circulated in some social media platforms, students are not being isolated or quarantined in currently occupied dorms. We are using an empty building at 10thand Home Streets for individuals who need to quarantine until they can be accommodated safely elsewhere.

To reduce the risk of exposure and transmission, we are advising students not to travel over Labor Day weekend. We are working to compile a list of socially distanced events and activities for students who remain on campus during the holiday weekend.

The Interfraternity Council is not permitting any registered events this entire semester. All students have been advised to continue with restricting access to houses to residents only and not to travel in groups.

In order to incentivize regular, weekly testing and to lower the risk of infection, we are considering restricting BuzzCard access to certain buildings on campus for those who do not test regularly. We will continue to assess the need for this action and will communicate details if it’s necessary.

Once again, I want to emphasize that no one should be stigmatized for testing positive. If you test positive or have Covid-19-like symptoms, let us know so we can help you get better and stop the chain of contagion from affecting anyone else. If you test positive, you have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of many others by taking precautions and isolating yourself.

The issue is not testing positive but engaging in behavior that puts others at risk. The Georgia Tech Covid-19 Student Educational and Response Team (CO-SERT) is a temporary collaborative group charged with reviewing reported questions and concerns related to students or student groups and adherence to Covid-19 health and safety guidelines. If you see someone who’s putting others at risk, please report it to the CO-SERT. High-risk behaviors include violations of isolation or quarantine protocols and hosting on- or off-campus gatherings of any size in closed spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained. Such actions are considered violations of the Non-Academic Misconduct Policy.

These are difficult times without easy solutions. I understand that being distanced from each other is difficult. And our efforts to combat this highly contagious disease is adding considerable stress to our lives. I encourage you to find ways to stay connected — just a little farther apart — and, whenever possible, outdoors. Be creative and find ways to study, work, eat, and play on campus while staying safe together. And if you feel distress and need help, please ask for help. The CARE center is available to help with these very real challenges we are all facing. Thank you for doing your part to support the community’s health.