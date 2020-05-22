ajc logo
Your Memorial Day weekend guide to grilling, eating and drinking

Here are the best tips for summer grilling favorites. (Dreamstime)
Have you really experienced Memorial Day weekend if you haven’t grilled out? Get ready for your barbecue with these recipes, tips and products.

Grilling recipes, tips and books to read

Food writer Mark Bittman's latest book, "How to Grill Everything," provides tips and recipes for grilling, including how not to overcook chicken and the best way to grill fish.

Female chefs in Atlanta are bosses behind the grill, and give their top tips for upping your grill game (you meat will stick to the grill no longer!)

Love your Big Green Egg? The company is headquartered here, and shares tips and recipes for getting the perfectly Big Green Egg-prepared food.

Try something a little different with these recipes for grilled skewers, spiedini and shawarma.

Looking for more books and recipes to up your grill game? Check out these barbecue tomes from well-known chefs here and here.

More grilling, products to buy

Check out these drinks and a dip for a tasty holiday.

Take your grilling game to the next level with these three products.

A biodegradable grill, lump charcoal and dairy-free desserts will make your holiday sing.

What to make if it rains

It's always a good idea to have a Plan B in case rain makes grilling outside too difficult.

Ditch the grill and get acquainted with your:

ExploreCast iron
ExploreInstant Pot
ExploreSlow cooker
ExploreRimmed baking sheet
ExplorePanini press
Can't-miss side dishes, desserts

Elevate your grilled meats with recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants:

ExploreMarlow's Tavern Smoked Trout Dip
ExploreS&S Cafeteria Mac and Cheese
ExploreCentury House Tavern Collard Greens
ExploreMary Mac's Tea Room Potato Salad
ExploreDaddy's Country Kitchen Cole Slaw
ExploreKing of Pops Strawberry Pop
ExploreSouthern Kitchen Classic Caramel Cake
ExploreMake your own North Georgia apple pie
What to drink

Stay hydrated with these cocktails...

Explore6 to-go cocktails perfect for your Memorial Day weekend
ExploreLearn to make the El Diablo from The Pinewood
ExploreMix up the ginger lemonade mocktail from Wahoo Grill

and beers.

Explore7 metro Atlanta shops offering curbside pickup for beer, wine and liquor

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

